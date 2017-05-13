Learning Through Wild Eyes 3 pm Sat 13th May

By Brooks Memorial | Sat, May 13 2017

Please note! Through Wild Eyes begins at 3 pm on Saturday, May 13th.

Please join us on Saturday, May 13th at 3:00 pm in the Library's Main Reading Room for a presentation of live animals and storytelling, where we will explore the lessons and lore from our neighbors with feather and fur. The Southern Vermont Natural History Museum and Wolfgard Northeast have collaborated to give you a glimpse of the entertaining and educational world where human culture and wildlife intersect. This family-friendly, all ages event is free to attend!

The library's Main room can accommodate a large group, but if you would like to ensure that you have a seat, you may register for the event at Wolfgard's website (www.wolfgardNE.org) or Facebook page (www.facebook.com/wolfgardNE)

For questions, contact Wolfgard at info@wolfgardNE.org or call (802) 272-0093.