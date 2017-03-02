In Like A Lion Still Works

By cgrotke | Thu, March 02 2017

We may be experiencing unusual temperatures at unusual times of the year, but March's famed "In Like A Lion..." is holding true today, right on schedule. High winds are blowing about everything that is untethered in Brattleboro and southern Vermont.

It's causing some power outages, too. Portions of Guillford, Vernon, and Brattleboro are all in the process of service repairs.

I found our recycling and compost bins across the street this morning, and saw other neighbors chasing down personal property. It was a bit like the line of nanny applicants blowing down the street in Mary Poppins.