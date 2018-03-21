Nice Description of Spring in Today's History 3/20/18

1858:
"The mild and balmy breezes of Spring are at length upon us. The snow banks, in which all moisture has been suspended for weeks, have commenced discounting freely while their deposits are daily diminishing, indicating a very free circulation. There is less inquiry for mud; occasionally a patch of ground grows a shade firmer, while ladies dresses are slightly on the rise. But this state of things cannot last."
I like the way the newspaper writer phrased this, and how appropriate for our 2018 First Day of Spring.
Ladies dresses on the rise...
There are some other good seasonal descriptions. Keep an eye out.
This other one seems a bit more like this winter:
"From Saturday noon of last week to Sunday noon of this, the inhabitants of this section were treated to another six inches of hail and snow, a rarity that would gladden the hearts of our hot secession friends. Here it is past the middle of March and more than three feet of snow on the ground."