Nice Description of Spring in Today's History 3/20/18

By BusyMom | Tue, March 20 2018

1858:

"The mild and balmy breezes of Spring are at length upon us. The snow banks, in which all moisture has been suspended for weeks, have commenced discounting freely while their deposits are daily diminishing, indicating a very free circulation. There is less inquiry for mud; occasionally a patch of ground grows a shade firmer, while ladies dresses are slightly on the rise. But this state of things cannot last."

I like the way the newspaper writer phrased this, and how appropriate for our 2018 First Day of Spring.