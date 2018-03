By tomaidh | Wed, February 28 2018

We blew it. Yesterday was International Polar Bear Day, an annual event that raises awareness about the impact climate change has on polar bear populations.

These pictures from the Greenpeace archive, document the beauty of these largest carnivores that live on land as well as the threats they face: https://www.greenpeace.org.uk/pictures-celebrating-international-polar-bear-day/