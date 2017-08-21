Racoon in Broad Daylight...

"I can't understand why people are frightened of new ideas. I'm frightened of the old ones." - John Cage
animals
I've seen quite a bit of nature this summer in town. Not so much in daytime... but skunks, possums, and some very friendly squirrels. I've also heard more owls than usual.
Daytime sitings might mean a problem of some sort - a lost parent, being lost, or sickness. Hopefully it finds its way back and sticks to night travel.
plus...
A couple of weeks ago a friend of mine, standing on my balcony after a movie, saw a fox wandering down Putney Road near the Common, a bit after 11pm.