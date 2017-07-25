Retreat Meadow Water Survey for July 25 Postponed

By planning | Tue, July 25 2017

Due to the weater, the water survey of the Retreat Meadows scheduled for July 25 at 4:00 is postponed to Wednesday, August 2 from 3:00 - 5:00 PM. Below is information on that and other upcoming suvey events:

Wednesday, August 2, 9 AM - Noon, West River, West River Park to Rte 5 bridge, Brattleboro

Join us for this 3-hour on-the-water workshop on the lower portion of the West River, from the West River Park down to the Rte. 5 bridge. We will be checking for the presence of invasive water chestnut and other aquatic invasive species. Water chestnut has been found and has been being managed at a CT River site in Hinsdale, NH. Laurie Callahan, aquatic biologist, will lead the session and will provide some basic training at the start of the workshop. Plan to provide your own canoe or kayak. Please contact Callahan (therivermist@hotmail.com or 802-258-1877) if you would like to participate and to get info about where to meet. Participant number is limited to 10-12. Sessions may be cancelled on short notice due to weather, etc.

Wednesday, August 2, 3-5 PM, Retreat Meadows, Brattleboro (Rescheduled from Tues., 7/25)

Join us for this 2-hour on-the-water workshop at the Retreat Meadows to check for the presence of invasive water chestnut and other invasive aquatic and riparian species. Water chestnut has been found and is being addressed at a CT River site in Hinsdale, NH. Laurie Callahan, aquatic biologist, will lead the session and will provide some basic training at the start of the workshop. Plan to provide your own canoe or kayak. Please contact Callahan (therivermist@hotmail.com or

802-258-1877) if you would like to participate and to get info about where to meet. Participant number is limited to 10-12. Sessions may be cancelled on short notice due to weather, etc.

Tuesday, August 8, 9 AM - Noon, Connecticut River, Old Ferry Road boat launch, Brattleboro

Join us for this 3-hour on-the-water workshop on the CT River in the vicinity of the Old Ferry Road boat launch. We will be checking a section of the river above and below the launch for the presence of invasive water chestnut and other aquatic invasive species. Water chestnut has been found and has been being managed at a CT River site in Hinsdale, NH. Laurie Callahan, aquatic biologist, will lead the session and will provide some basic training at the start of the workshop. Plan to provide your own canoe or kayak. Please contact Callahan (therivermist@hotmail.com or 802-258-1877) if you would like to participate and to get info about where to meet. Participant number is limited to 10-12. Sessions may be cancelled on short notice due to weather, etc.