SeVWA's 2017 E. coli Monitoring of Local Rivers Continued August 16th

By sevwa.wqmp | Fri, August 18 2017

The Southeastern Vermont Watershed Alliance (SeVWA) continued its monitoring program for the summer of 2017 on Wednesday, August 16th. Volunteers this year are collecting samples from 34 sites on nine rivers and streams every other week through the end of August. This year, we have sites on the West River, Flood Brook, North Branch Ball Mountain Brook, Rock River, Williams River (including the Middle Branch), Saxtons River, East Putney Brook, Sacketts Brook, and Whetstone Brook.

The days leading up to August 16th were hot and humid, with the majority of sites experiencing no rainfall in the 24 hours before samples were collected. Most of our sites tested below the “suitability for swimming” standard set by the State of Vermont and the US Environmental Protection Agency. The dry conditions in the 24-48 hours leading up to testing set the stage for safe conditions for swimming and boating. Because heavy rains can cause spikes in bacteria, is generally recommended to wait 24-48 hours after a significant rainfall to resume swimming in lakes and streams.

Would you like to become more involved with the efforts and projects of SeVWA? We have good news for you! Sign up to join us September 22nd and 23rd for the annual Source to Sea Cleanup! This event is an annual trash cleanup of the Connecticut River system. Each year thousands of volunteers clean up the rivers, streams and parks boat launches across the four state watershed. Please join us in making an immediate impact on the health and beauty of our rivers! If you would like to see more updates and get notified of upcoming events and activities follow Southeastern Vermont Watershed Alliance on facebook or go to http://www.sevwa.org/ .

SeVWA’s water quality monitoring program is supported by SeVWA volunteers, members and donors, including the Londonderry Conservation Commission, Robert Fritz, Inc, Rock River Preservation, Elaine Lambert Living Trust, Grafton Village Cheese Company, Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation LaRosa Partnership, & Connecticut River Conservancy.

For more information about SeVWA’s monitoring program sites and results and other Connecticut River watershed water quality and recreational information, please visit www.ctriver.us.

Thanks again for all you do to support SeVWA's monitoring program and for your interest.

This information is provided by Ryan O’Donnell, SeVWA WQMP Coordinator, and Gabriel Chevalier, 2017 VT ANR intern (sevwa.volunteer@gmail.com).

