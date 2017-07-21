"I don't do drugs. I am drugs." - Salvador Dali

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually.

Home » Living » Nature

SeVWA's 2017 E. coli Monitoring of Local Rivers Continued July 19th


By sevwa.wqmp | Fri, July 21 2017

The Southeastern Vermont Watershed Alliance (SeVWA) continued its monitoring program for the summer of 2017 on Wednesday, July 19th. Volunteers this year are collecting samples from 34 sites on nine rivers and streams every other week through the end of August. This year, we have sites on the West River, Flood Brook, North Branch Ball Mountain Brook, Rock River, Williams River (including the Middle Branch), Saxtons River, East Putney Brook, Sacketts Brook, and Whetstone Brook.

The days leading up to July 19th were wet, with the majority of sites experiencing moderate rains in the 24 hours before samples were collected. About half of our sites tested above the “suitability for swimming” standard set by the State of Vermont and the US Environmental Protection Agency. Because heavy rains can cause spikes in bacteria, it is generally recommended to wait 24-48 hours after a significant rainfall to resume swimming in lakes and streams.

While you are enjoying the outdoors and exploring the river this week, please remember to help us keep our waterways clear of trash! It’s peak littering season and we are asking for extra hands to remove any bottles, cans, food waste, wrappers and trash you may see. Plastic and organic items can be hazardous to wildlife, disrupt natural ecosystems and influence the health of our rivers. Thank you for your continued support in keeping our rivers clean and healthy.

SeVWA’s water quality monitoring program is supported by SeVWA volunteers, members and donors, including the Londonderry Conservation Commission, Robert Fritz, Inc, Rock River Preservation, Elaine Lambert Living Trust, Grafton Village Cheese Company, Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation LaRosa Partnership, & Connecticut River Conservancy.

For more information about SeVWA’s monitoring program sites and results and other Connecticut River watershed water quality and recreational information, please visit www.ctriver.us.

 

Thanks again for all you do to support SeVWA's monitoring program and for your interest.

This information is provided by Ryan O’Donnell, SeVWA WQMP Coordinator, and Gabriel Chevalier, 2017 VT ANR intern (sevwa.volunteer@gmail.com).

 SeVWA website – http://www.sevwa.org

Like us on Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/SeVWA/

