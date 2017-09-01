"I have nothing to say and I am saying it and that is poetry." - John Cage

User login

Who's online

There are currently 3 users and 40 guests online.

Online users

  • KAlden
  • CXSilverGallery
  • MartinLangeveld

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Find iBrattleboro on:

 Twitter YouTube

Authentically Local

Search the Archives

Ye Olde iBrattleboro Archive

Use the pulldown to choose desired number of results.

 

Search the first decade
of iBrattleboro archives
at Archive-It.org
Feb 20, 2003 to Feb 6, 2013

Home » Living » Nature

SeVWA's 2017 E. coli Monitoring of Local Rivers Wrapped Up August 30th


By sevwa.wqmp | Fri, September 01 2017

The Southeastern Vermont Watershed Alliance (SeVWA) finished its monitoring program for the summer of 2017 on Wednesday, August 30th. Volunteers this year collected samples from 34 sites on nine rivers and streams every other week throughout the summer. This year, we had sites on the West River, Flood Brook, North Branch Ball Mountain Brook, Rock River, Williams River (including the Middle Branch), Saxtons River, East Putney Brook, Sacketts Brook, and Whetstone Brook.

The days leading up to August 30th were chilly but humid, with the majority of sites experiencing very small amounts of rainfall in the 24 hours before samples were collected. Most of our sites tested below the “suitability for swimming” standard set by the State of Vermont and the US Environmental Protection Agency. The conditions in the 24-48 hours leading up to testing set the stage for safe conditions for swimming and boating. Because heavy rains can cause spikes in bacteria, is generally recommended to wait 24-48 hours after a significant rainfall to resume swimming in lakes and streams.

 

This was our last week of collecting samples! Can you believe it? We would like to extend a huge thank you to everyone that has helped us by collecting samples, donating time and money and by cleaning up our rivers. Our season of water monitoring has been a great success only as a result of all of the hard work that our volunteers put in. If you are interested in continuing your involvement with SeVWA follow Southeastern Vermont Watershed Alliance on Facebook or go to http://www.sevwa.org/ . We hope to run into you on the river!

 

SeVWA’s water quality monitoring program is supported by SeVWA volunteers, members and donors, including the Londonderry Conservation Commission, Robert Fritz, Inc, Rock River Preservation, Elaine Lambert Living Trust, Grafton Village Cheese Company, Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation LaRosa Partnership, & Connecticut River Conservancy.

 

For more information about SeVWA’s monitoring program sites and results and other Connecticut River watershed water quality and recreational information, please visit www.ctriver.us.

 

Thanks again for all you do to support SeVWA's monitoring program and for your interest.

This information is provided by Ryan O’Donnell, SeVWA WQMP Coordinator, and Gabriel Chevalier, 2017 VT ANR intern (sevwa.volunteer@gmail.com).

SeVWA website – http://www.sevwa.org

Like us on Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/SeVWA/

AttachmentSize
8_30_Results_SeVWA.pdf302.59 KB
»

iBrattleboro Poll

The talking crossing sign at High and Main Street says:

Choices