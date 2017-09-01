SeVWA's 2017 E. coli Monitoring of Local Rivers Wrapped Up August 30th

By sevwa.wqmp | Fri, September 01 2017

The Southeastern Vermont Watershed Alliance (SeVWA) finished its monitoring program for the summer of 2017 on Wednesday, August 30th. Volunteers this year collected samples from 34 sites on nine rivers and streams every other week throughout the summer. This year, we had sites on the West River, Flood Brook, North Branch Ball Mountain Brook, Rock River, Williams River (including the Middle Branch), Saxtons River, East Putney Brook, Sacketts Brook, and Whetstone Brook.

The days leading up to August 30th were chilly but humid, with the majority of sites experiencing very small amounts of rainfall in the 24 hours before samples were collected. Most of our sites tested below the “suitability for swimming” standard set by the State of Vermont and the US Environmental Protection Agency. The conditions in the 24-48 hours leading up to testing set the stage for safe conditions for swimming and boating. Because heavy rains can cause spikes in bacteria, is generally recommended to wait 24-48 hours after a significant rainfall to resume swimming in lakes and streams.

This was our last week of collecting samples! Can you believe it? We would like to extend a huge thank you to everyone that has helped us by collecting samples, donating time and money and by cleaning up our rivers. Our season of water monitoring has been a great success only as a result of all of the hard work that our volunteers put in. If you are interested in continuing your involvement with SeVWA follow Southeastern Vermont Watershed Alliance on Facebook or go to http://www.sevwa.org/ . We hope to run into you on the river!

SeVWA’s water quality monitoring program is supported by SeVWA volunteers, members and donors, including the Londonderry Conservation Commission, Robert Fritz, Inc, Rock River Preservation, Elaine Lambert Living Trust, Grafton Village Cheese Company, Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation LaRosa Partnership, & Connecticut River Conservancy.

For more information about SeVWA’s monitoring program sites and results and other Connecticut River watershed water quality and recreational information, please visit www.ctriver.us.

Thanks again for all you do to support SeVWA's monitoring program and for your interest.

This information is provided by Ryan O’Donnell, SeVWA WQMP Coordinator, and Gabriel Chevalier, 2017 VT ANR intern (sevwa.volunteer@gmail.com).

