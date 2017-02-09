"Nothing so needs reforming as other people's habits." - Mark Twain

Snow Day 2017


By cgrotke | Thu, February 09 2017

This morning Brattleboro is being treated to a very nice snow storm. It's a heavy, constant snow, covering up all the dirt and grime of the previous storm. For a moment, it looks like a calendar, or snow globe.

We've had four or five inches so far, and more is falling. Is the snow falling to the ground, or the ground rushing up to meet it?

When I first looked out this morning, I saw flakes that were hovering in mid-air over the street, just bouncing along at a height of about 8 feet with no intention of dropping. Others were choosing to drop, but a certain class of flakes would have nothing of it.

I've seen no sign of the neighborhood animals - the squirrels, stray cats, and such that are usually out by now. I assume they've all tucked themselves in somewhere for the duration.

Construction-wise, our neighbor's fort will probably see some expansion after this storm. It survived the slightly warmer weather of the previous weeks, got a good coating of ice yesterday, and the builders now have a fresh delivery of building material.

I expect to see some new snow monsters after this.

Comments | 1

Submitted by Vidda on February 9, 2017 - 1:44pm. #

Put a lid on it

I have learned that for the peace of "man"kind, we need more blizzards and other might is right tempests to put a lid on the malfactionousness of the Uman race

 

