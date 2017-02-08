"Nothing so needs reforming as other people's habits." - Mark Twain

Storm Damage


By Tad M | Wed, February 08 2017

Last night between 3 and 4:30 AM or so I counted 13 breaking branches or falling trees.  There were other sounds, too, that I couldn't identify but might well have been other trees.  Does anyone have photos of the damage?  I was a bit surprised to wake at 7 and find the grid still up.

Comments | 1

Submitted by cgrotke on February 8, 2017 - 10:16am. #

ice

No ice damage in my immediate view, but the sound of the trucks scraping the ice this morning was something else. Sounded like they were ripping the sidewalks up as they went down the street.

It is kinda amazing how sturdy our rural grid seems. I lost power in Boston more than VT.

 

