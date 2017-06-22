Two Months Left To Prepare For The Big Total Solar Eclipse Which Hasn't Happened In 99 Years!

By CrisEricson2016 | Wed, June 21 2017

June 21, 2107 So much for my previous astrological prediction of some kind of news announcement today. Oh well, they did announce an electrical outage for a short period at the State House. That didn't stop their tongues from flapping on the roofs of their mouths, they just brought in a generator. U.S. News & World Report, 6 hours ago, MONTPELIER, VT (AP) "Power has been restored to the VT Statehouse following about an hour-long outage as legislators were..." So, while I was still waiting for some news on marijuana legalization, I studied other seriously important astrological issues, combined with real life Space astronomy, that yield amazing new predictions!

TOTAL SOLAR ECLIPSE AUG. 21, 2017 at 2:28 PM. Are you ready? Prepare Now! Mark Your Calendar! Get a party together of family, friends & children! https://www.space.com/37265-solar-eclipse-2017-two-months-away-nasa-preview.html

This is a first in a lifetime for all people under age 99! There has not been a TOTAL Solar Eclipse for 99 years, since World War 1. Prepare now! The warnings are out: do not look directly at the total solar eclipse August 21, 2017 because it could cause eye damage! https://www.space.com/37199-solar-eclipse-blindness.html

Instead, you could try to photograph it's reflection gleaming off the Golden Dome of the Capitol Building in Montpelier, Vermont. Be careful of how you do this. https://eclipse2017.nasa.gov/eclipse-who-what-where-when-and-how

How about looking for the reflection in Lake Champlain? Well, internet warnings state you should not look directly at the reflection in the water, so maybe photograph the reflection with welder's goggles on?

NASA did not exist at the time of the most recent Total Eclipse of the Sun, about 99 years ago on Feb. 3, 2016; and it was called the "World War I eclipse".

Does your 10 year old have a "toy" drone, one of those blue or red parrot bebop quadcopter drones, and whatever legal requirements imposed by the State of Vermont, and also the FAA, needed to fly it? Parrot drones are equiped with megapixel fisheye cameras to record videos & take pictures in a 180 degree field, even though it looks like a child's toy! Drones with cameras are listed on the internet as "7 tech products that will make kids want to play outside." Pretty good idea!

Astrologers have been excited about the upcoming Total Solar Eclipse for over the past year, now, because the last one was 99 years ago!

The big political issue is: With all of the astrological positions that will be in Leo at the same time on August 21, 2017, will a HUGE political event occur?

The Sun and Moon will both be in 28 degrees and 52 minutes of the astrological sign Leo at the exact time of the Total Solar Eclipse on Aug. 21, 2017, which is 2:28 PM in Vermont. The North Node will be in 24 degrees of the astrological sign Leo, and Mars will be in 20 degrees of the astrological sign Leo. That's a total of four Leo positions all at once. (There are various free online "ephemeris" websites you can use to chart astrological positions.)

The planets Mercury, Saturn, Pluto, Neptune and Uranus will all be "retrograde" according to astrology, rather than going in their more usual "direct" motion. The "retrograde" actions of these five planets further out in space, places them in the shadows, and amplifies the power of the Moon, Sun, Mars and North Node, all in Leo together, blasting their energy at us.

The only two non - Leo planets which are not "retrograde" are Venus in Cancer 24 degrees and Jupiter in Libra 20 degrees, and that is about 4 degrees less than a 90 degree square, so that creates a little friction. Cancer, astrologically, protects home turf, while Libra, astrologically, wants equality for everyone. That's why they are "square" to each other: the ideas of "home turf" and equality for everyone, conflict. How many people have "private beaches" in front of their expensive homes on Lake Champlain in Vermont and do not want the general public to use them?

On August 21, 2017, liberal Jupiter in Libra 20 degrees will support the ideas of Mars in Leo 20 degrees, because astrologically air (Libra) feeds fire (Leo). This Mars & Jupiter combustion is stronger than the Venus & Jupiter "square". So, because the Vermont Legislators in Montpelier will most likely not be in any special session at this time, we should keep our eyes on the news in Washington, D.C.

U.S. Congressman Peter Welch needs to know that the House Freedom Caucus wants to stay in session in August. This would be of great astrological benefit to North Carolina U.S. Congressman Mark Meadows, who has Sun in Leo. There have to be about 1 out of 12 U.S. Congressmen and U.S. Congresswomen with Sun in Leo because there are only 12 astrological Sun signs. With their Suns in Leo combined with the Total Solar Eclipse on Aug. 21, 2017, they might have fantastic results with whatever Legislation or Bills they are working on! http://thehill.com/blogs/ballot-box/336678-freedom-caucus-calls-on-congress-to-work-through-summer-recess-to-pass-tax ....."The House Freedom Caucus has taken an official position in support of the House staying in session through the August recess to continue working to accomplish the priorities of the American people," the group said .....

If you combine Astrology with Astronomy, you will see that this Total Solar Eclipse will "do something" to President Donald Trump! President Donald Trump has Mars in 26 degrees Leo. This Total Solar Eclipse will give hime a powerful surge of energy because his Mars at 26 degrees is only 2 degrees away from the Sun & Moon, both in 28 degrees of Leo on Aug 21, 2017.

Furthermore, President Donald Trump's Venus is in 25 degrees Cancer, so it will be 1 (one) degree apart from the Venus in 24 degrees Cancer on the day of the Total Solar Eclipse. I predict a TWEET STORM on TWITTER!

The Total Solar Eclipse on Aug. 21, 2017 at 2:28 PM is two months away from today, so politicians should start conniving and strategizing now! U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, and U.S. Senator Patrick Leahy, and U.S. Congressman Peter Welch: Put your thinking caps on! We haven't had a Total Solar Eclipse before in your whole entire lifetimes! Can you imagine that! Something so rare that our entire Vermont Congressional delegation has never experienced it before!

We know the temperature of the Earth will drop on August 21, 2107 because of the Total Solar Eclipse. The Moon will block the Sun for just long enough to cool the air. The humidity which is so overwhelming in Washington, D.C. in the summer should suddenly evaporate enough, during the Total Solar Eclipse, for politicians to think more clearly than they have in the past 99 years since the last Total Solar Eclipse during World War 1 in 1916 when competent and clear thinking was critical!

Maybe we will all experience some moments of pure brilliance on Aug. 21, 2017 during the Total Solar Eclipse! Wouldn't that be great for the whole human race!

REMEMBER: AUG. 21, 2017 2:28 PM in VERMONT, TOTAL SOLAR ECLIPSE MOON WILL CROSS OVER SUN, SKY WILL DARKEN, the AIR WILL GET COOLER , and THIS HASN'T HAPPENED SINCE FEB. 3, 1916, which was 99 YEARS AGO WHEN THEY CALLED IT THE" WORLD WAR 1 ECLIPSE".

KEEP CHECKING THE NEWS in Washington, D.C. FOR WHAT THE "HOUSE FREEDOM CAUCUS" DOES DURING THE TOTAL SOLAR ECLIPSE!

And someone, Please! get a picture of the Total Solar Eclipse reflected in the Golden Dome at the Capitol in Montpelier, Vermont!