We Need Your Help: Become A Vermont Invasive Patroller!

Saturday, June 10, 10:30 - 2:00 PM

Marlboro Graduate Center, Room 2E, 28 Vernon Street, Brattleboro

Join Vermont DEC Lakes and Ponds Program staff for a workshop offered through the Vermont Invasive Patrollers (VIP) program. Learn the difference between native, exotic, nuisance and invasive species; how invasive species are introduced and established; how to differentiate native aquatic plants and animals from their invasive lookalikes (plants will be emphasized); and how to conduct surveys for aquatic invasive species in waterbodies.

Depending on weather conditions, an optional site visit to view the invasive aquatic plant, Eurasian watermilfoil in the Retreat Meadows will follow the workshop. For this on-the-water session you will need your own non-motorized vessel, personal flotation device and paddle. While observing and learning to recognize Eurasian milfoil at the Retreat Meadows, participants can also be checking to see if water chestnut is present.

Please register in advance at http://dec.vermont.gov/forms/vip-workshop-registration. The workshop and materials are offered at no cost to participants. Space is limited.

There will be additional on-the-water events to learn more about aquatic plants and VIP invasive aquatic species surveys in July and August. The events will be offered by Brattleboro Conservation Commission and led by Laurie Callahan, aquatic biologist. Information about those events will be available at the June 10th VIP workshop, in local publications and at the Brattleboro Conservation Commission Facebook page.

For more information, contact Ann Bove (VT DEC, Lakes & Ponds Program) at ann.bove@vermont.gov or (802) 490-6120.