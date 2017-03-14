Brooks Memorial Library: First Floor Renovations Will Affect Access

By Brooks Memorial | Tue, March 14 2017

Dear Library Community,

You can find the following important information about what is happening next week at Brooks Memorial Library on the events calendar, and on Facebook and Twitter:

FIRST FLOOR RENOVATIONS OF LIBRARY WILL AFFECT ACCESS

Brattleboro, VT:

Brooks Memorial Library will be installing new flooring in the main reading room from March 19th through March 25th. The Main Street entrance, first floor and mezzanine will be inaccessible during that time.

The children’s room, teen room and meeting room WILL be open via the 2nd floor entrance from the Municipal Center parking lot. Library patrons are welcome to request materials via their online account, email or phone.

Upon confirmation, those requested materials will be available for check out in the children’s room. Laptops with wireless access will be available for in-library use.

For more information please contact Starr LaTronica 254-5290 or starr@brookslibraryvt.org.

We thank you very much for your support of your library, and for your patience with this process!