"Great minds have purposes, others have wishes." - Washington Irving

User login

Who's online

There are currently 1 user and 40 guests online.

Online users

  • KAlden

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Find iBrattleboro on:

 Twitter YouTube

Search the Archives

Ye Olde iBrattleboro Archive

Use the pulldown to choose desired number of results.

 

Search the first decade
of iBrattleboro archives
at Archive-It.org
Feb 20, 2003 to Feb 6, 2013

Home » News & Information

Closing at 6 PM Tonight - Brooks Memorial Library


By Brooks Memorial... | Tue, November 14 2017

Dear Brattleboro Community,

Due to a scheduled electrical grid repair, we regretfully must close early this evening, at 6PM.
We will re-open tomorrow at 10 am unless further repairs to the grid are needed.

~Your Library Staff

»

Upcoming Events

Wed, Nov 15

Thu, Nov 16

Fri, Nov 17

Sat, Nov 18

Sun, Nov 19

more

iBrattleboro Poll

My favorite local radio station is

Choices