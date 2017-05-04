Environmental Justice and Nuclear Waste: The Road from Vermont Yankee to Texas

By Ezie | Thu, May 04 2017

Do you know where our Vermont Yankee nuclear waste goes? Although the nuclear industry and federal government committed to create a solution for high-level nuclear waste disposal, no acceptable solution exists. The sites targeted for “disposal”, like Andrews County, Texas (interim storage site) and Yucca Mountain (permanent storage site) pits nuclear communities against each other; reactor communities fear inadequate storage casks, lack of onsite protections and abandonment of high level nuclear waste. Communities targeted for nuclear waste disposal don’t want dangerous nuclear waste in their backyard, particularly given the abysmal record of leaks and inadequate environmental protections. Waste communities face unconscionable choices – short-term economic survival or long-term health and safety.

What: Hear speakers who will discuss the issues of high-level nuclear waste (HLNW), Federal waste policy and environmental racism of the nuclear waste industry.

When: Saturday, May 6th 4:30-6 pm

Where: Brattleboro Food Coop. Community Room, 1 Canal St., Brattleboro

Who: Rose Gardner, Sierra Club member and a resident of a community impacted by both a Texas low-level waste dump and a proposed Centralized Interim Storage site for HLNW in Andrews County, Texas; Kevin Kamps with Beyond Nuclear, speaking on the vulnerabilities of on-site storage of HLNW and federal policy; and Deb Katz with Citizens Awareness Network, addressing the issues of NorthStar, decommissioning, and hardened onsite storage at nuclear reactors.

The presentation in Brattleboro is part of a New England tour organized by Citizens Awareness Network, the Safe and Green Campaign and the VT Yankee Decommissioning Alliance. The speakers will also be presenting in the towns around the Seabrook and Pilgrim reactors, and in Montpelier.