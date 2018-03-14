Shanta Lee Gander Presents: Lucy Speaks: Rights, Witness and Voice

By Brooks Memorial... | Wed, March 14 2018

Lucy Terry Prince is considered the nation's first African American poet, who raised her family and fought to keep her land in Guilford Vermont.



Join us at Brooks Memorial Library on Wednesday, April 25th, at 7 pm as storyteller and writer Shanta Lee Gander engages us in a conversation about rights, witness and voice through the lens of Lucy Terry Prince's life. This interactive presentation will include a live performance of Lucy's only surviving poem, "Bars Fight."



More about Shanta Lee Gander:

Shanta Lee Gander is an artist and multi-faceted professional in leadership, marketing, management, event planning, and other areas. As an artist, her endeavors incorporate writing prose, poetry, and articles, as well as photography. Shanta’s projects include a photography collaboration, Perfect Imperfection with photographer Liz LaVorgna. Shanta has an MBA from the University of Hartford and an undergraduate degree in Women, Gender and Sexuality from Trinity College. She currently serves on the Sandglass Theater board. She has previously been the president of the Arts Council of Windham County board and currently designs their creativity forums, Nourishing the Inner Artist: Conversations about Art, Creativity, and Imagination, which reaches the watershed region (VT, NH, and MA).



Shanta Lee's prose has been incorporated into her past weekly radio segments, Ponder This, for Green Mountain Mornings 100.3 FM/1490 AM WKVT. Her writing has also been featured in Rebelle Society, on the Ms. Magazine Blog, in recent dispatches about Cuba as a guest writer in Vermont Views, and in VOICES, a mixed-media show that she has co-created with her husband taking place in April 2018 (originally debuted in April 2017).



For a sample of what is to come, please check out these links:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E3YAWMejXco

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F6gUWjpGVwc