By BusyMom | Wed, September 06 2017

BRONZE LIONS STOLEN FROM 1222 PUTNEY ROAD – THE VERMONT BUILDING, $1000 REWARD FOR RECOVERY

BRATTLEBORO, VT September 5, 2017: During the past Labor Day Weekend of 2017, the bronze pair of lions were stolen from a well-known commercial building entrance of “The Vermont Building” located at 1222 Putney Road, Brattleboro, VT or just North of exit 3 on Putney Road – Route 5 North. The Brattleboro Police Department have been notified and are conducting an investigation.

The building owner/management is offering a $1,000 reward for the recovery of the pair of lions. The photo shows only the right-side lion. Both right side and left side lions were stolen. The lions were made of bronze and had been at the building entrance since the opening of the building in 1989. Their approximate size is 5 ft long and 3 ft high and 2 ft wide.

The bronze pair of lions were located on cement pillar bases at the of main entrance of the east end door building entrance located in front of the old Steak Out Restaurant.

The building has been the home of many local, regional and Federal agencies and businesses for nearly thirty years such as Dr. Ambler Eye Care Center, United State Postal Office, Internal Revenue Service, Beck’s Studio Hair Design, Green Mountain Skin Care, Edward Jones-Philip George, Southern Vermont Wellness, Bayada Home Health Hospice, Caring Chiropractor, Vermont Psychiatric Survivors, Social Security Disability Hearing Office, Attorney James Rodgers and David Reid and Center Balance by Suzan Sutton to name just a few.

For any information regarding the pair of stolen lions or other building matters, please contact Shelly Huber, Director of Operations & Building Management at (802) 874-4039 or by email at info@vtbldg.com.

See attached photo.



BRONZE LIONS STOLEN FROM 1222 PUTNEY ROAD – THE VERMONT BUILDING

Contact: SHELLY HUBER

1222 PUTNEY ROAD LLC

Phone 802-874-4039

INFO@VTBLDG.COM

1222 PUTNEY ROAD

P.O. BOX 1352

WEST TOWNSHEND VT 05359 1222 PUTNEY ROAD LLC