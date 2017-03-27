"A man must consider what a rich realm he abdicates when he becomes a conformist." - Ralph Waldo Emerson

Windham Regional Career Center Offers Spring 2017 Community Education and Training Programs


By betsg | Mon, March 27 2017

The Windham Regional Career Center at Brattleboro Union High School is pleased to announce their Community Education and Training Programs for this spring. Betsy Gentile, Workforce Development Manager and Adult Education Coordinator has coordinated 16 community education and training programs to meet the needs of area employers and their employees as well as providing personal and professional enrichment opportunities for all community members.

Courses offered this Fall include: American Red Cross Nursing Assistant Training Program; Basic Sign Language I and II; ServSafe Certification; Forklift Training; Four different Google Workshops; Beginning Spanish; Beginning Sewing; Learn the Safe Use of Woodworking Machines and Tools; The Power of Touch; Know Thyself, Know the Universe; Financial Workshop; and Digital Photography. The Career Center also offers over 300 on-line courses and certificate training programs available throughout the year. For more information visit the website www.wrccvt.com  and click on Adult Learners or call Betsy at 802-451-3965 to receive detailed information on all the courses and a registration form. Class sizes are limited so early registration is suggested.  

