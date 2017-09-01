"I have nothing to say and I am saying it and that is poetry." - John Cage

User login

Who's online

There are currently 4 users and 38 guests online.

Online users

  • CrisEricson2016
  • KAlden
  • CXSilverGallery
  • MartinLangeveld

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Find iBrattleboro on:

 Twitter YouTube

Authentically Local

Search the Archives

Ye Olde iBrattleboro Archive

Use the pulldown to choose desired number of results.

 

Search the first decade
of iBrattleboro archives
at Archive-It.org
Feb 20, 2003 to Feb 6, 2013

Home » Living » Obituaries

The End Of An Era - Peter Diamondstone


By tomaidh | Thu, August 31 2017

Peter Diamondstone has Passed.

Peter Isaac "Pete" Diamondstone (born December 19, 1934) was an American lawyer and politician from the U.S.
state of Vermont, best known as a perennial candidate and co-founder of the Liberty Union Party. He has run for various Vermont political offices in every election cycle since 1970.  (Wikipedia)

Peter passed away yesterday at home with his family.

R.I.P.

»

Comments | 4

Comment viewing options

Select your preferred way to display the comments and click "Save settings" to activate your changes.
Submitted by tomaidh on September 1, 2017 - 9:39am. #

Vermont Digger

Here’s a link to a Vermont Digger article by local reporter Kevin O’Connor
https://vtdigger.org/2017/08/31/liberty-union-co-founder-peter-diamondst...

This comment by “rosemariejackowski” deserves repeating:
Peter was the most principled man I have ever known. He never wavered. He taught the rest of us how to live. He was the Master of his fate and the Captain of his soul. The Legend will live on forever.

 
Submitted by cgrotke on September 1, 2017 - 9:41am. #

Liberty Union

Truly is the end of an era.

Diamondstone was an interesting person to find out about once we moved to VT, and was interesting to follow after... I appreciate the Vermonters who put themselves out there, against the odds, for something they believe in.

Many people talk about the changes they'd like to make, but forming a party and running for office shows a level of commitment few others attain.

Even though he was never Governor Diamondstone, I think we're all better off for having him in debates and campaigns over the years.

 
Submitted by tomaidh on September 1, 2017 - 10:32am. #

Summary

"Peter dedicated his life to the vision of a fair and just society where all people have equal access to the resources necessary to actualize their full potential, a classless society where people own the goods of their labor and no one has the right to profit from another’s labor." (Diamondstone Family)

 
Submitted by CrisEricson2016 on September 1, 2017 - 12:32pm. #

God Bless Peter Diamondstone! He was a great inspiration to me!

Well, I will certainly miss Peter Diamonstone, miss seeing him every two years at debates, miss his unique views!
I hope his Spirit remains here in Vermont and runs with the mountain streams!

 

iBrattleboro Poll

The talking crossing sign at High and Main Street says:

Choices