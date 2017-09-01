The End Of An Era - Peter Diamondstone

By tomaidh | Thu, August 31 2017

Peter Diamondstone has Passed.

Peter Isaac "Pete" Diamondstone (born December 19, 1934) was an American lawyer and politician from the U.S.

state of Vermont, best known as a perennial candidate and co-founder of the Liberty Union Party. He has run for various Vermont political offices in every election cycle since 1970. (Wikipedia)

Peter passed away yesterday at home with his family.

R.I.P.