The End Of An Era - Peter Diamondstone

Peter Diamondstone has Passed.
Peter Isaac "Pete" Diamondstone (born December 19, 1934) was an American lawyer and politician from the U.S.
state of Vermont, best known as a perennial candidate and co-founder of the Liberty Union Party. He has run for various Vermont political offices in every election cycle since 1970. (Wikipedia)
Peter passed away yesterday at home with his family.
R.I.P.
Comments | 4
Vermont Digger
Here’s a link to a Vermont Digger article by local reporter Kevin O’Connor
https://vtdigger.org/2017/08/31/liberty-union-co-founder-peter-diamondst...
This comment by “rosemariejackowski” deserves repeating:
Peter was the most principled man I have ever known. He never wavered. He taught the rest of us how to live. He was the Master of his fate and the Captain of his soul. The Legend will live on forever.
Liberty Union
Truly is the end of an era.
Diamondstone was an interesting person to find out about once we moved to VT, and was interesting to follow after... I appreciate the Vermonters who put themselves out there, against the odds, for something they believe in.
Many people talk about the changes they'd like to make, but forming a party and running for office shows a level of commitment few others attain.
Even though he was never Governor Diamondstone, I think we're all better off for having him in debates and campaigns over the years.
Summary
"Peter dedicated his life to the vision of a fair and just society where all people have equal access to the resources necessary to actualize their full potential, a classless society where people own the goods of their labor and no one has the right to profit from another’s labor." (Diamondstone Family)
God Bless Peter Diamondstone! He was a great inspiration to me!
Well, I will certainly miss Peter Diamonstone, miss seeing him every two years at debates, miss his unique views!
I hope his Spirit remains here in Vermont and runs with the mountain streams!