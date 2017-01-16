The End of Ringling Bros. Circus

The Ringling Bros. circus is shutting down this May after 146 years. This circus would come to Brattleboro back in the day.
Owners says it is a combination of the times (we are easily distracted by other things), the cost of hauling an enormous show from town to town, and a lack of elephants. Elephants had been a part of the show until last year and there was a major drop-off in attendance after they left.
Final shows will be in Providence, RI, and Uniondale, NY later this spring. 500 employees will be looking for work.
(Note to former-circus folk, do consider coming up to Brattleboro. Our circus schoool is being built as I type and we could use more!)
This was wonderful news to
This was wonderful news to wake up to this morning.Keeping animals confined ( especially large animals like elephants and big cats) for the sole purpose of having them be entertainment for the masses is outdated and cruel. I sincerely hope that the remainng Ringling Brothers animals are allowed to retire to legitimate, regulated sanctuaries where they can live out their lives in open spaces with compassionate and respectful care.
Under the Big Top evolution
The freak shows, high-wire, elephants and more.
I remember seeing the side
I remember seeing the side shows - "freak' shows at the traveling carnivals that would come around and at the Brockton Fair but not at the circus. As a kid my brothers and i went to the circus many times - fascinated by it all because we had no idea at that time what terrible lives most of the animals were living. I was always most entranced by the beautiful women who would perform acrobatics on horseback. Although I rode horses for much of my younger life my skills never quite reached those levels.. :-)
4- H competitions were about as fancy as i got!
Joy!
This is great news.