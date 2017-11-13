Neil Taylor's Insight of Courage and Grace

Neil Taylor’s life
defined
by his courage,
dignity and
insight to
a more profound
humanness
He faced nearly
insurmountable odds
and with the love of
friends and family &
nurturing community.
he refused to be limited
by the pain and loss
of cancer and blindness.
in your passing
we now celebrate your
38 year journey of
adventure,
compassion,
and caring.
we are grateful
for your insights
to a life
of a profound humanness
Godspeed on
your journey.
We have been
blessed & inspired
by your
courage,
grace,
and
a spirit that long endures
in our hearts.