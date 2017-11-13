"The school is the last expenditure upon which America should be willing to economize." - Franklin D. Roosevelt

It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Home » Living » Obituaries

Neil Taylor's Insight of Courage and Grace


By Namaya | Sun, November 12 2017

Neil Taylor’s life

defined

by his courage,

dignity and

insight to

a more profound

humanness

 

He faced nearly

insurmountable odds

and with the love of

friends and family &

nurturing community.

 

he refused to be limited

by the pain and loss

of cancer and blindness.

 

in your passing

we now celebrate your

38 year journey of

adventure,

compassion,

and caring.

 

we are grateful

for your insights

   to a life

of a profound humanness

 

Godspeed on

your journey.

 

We have been

blessed & inspired

by your

courage,

grace,

and

a spirit that long endures

in our hearts.

