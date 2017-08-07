RIP Jim Marrs

By tomaidh | Sun, August 06 2017

Jim Marrs was an American newspaper journalist and New York Times best-selling writer of books and articles on a wide range of alleged cover-ups and conspiracies. Marrs was a prominent figure in the JFK conspiracy press and his book Crossfire was a source for Oliver Stone's film JFK. (Wikipedia)

Marrs focused on things curious and unexplained

Marrs died on August 2, 2017, from a heart attack at his home at age 73.

Marrs told a lot of stories about conspiracies, but he usually didn’t explain them. Rather, he asked provocative questions.

As they say in Tennessee, “Even a blind hog will root up an acorn every now and then.”

You can see a trailer of his film “Ancient Aliens and the New World Order” here:

https://www.yahoo.com/movies/video/ancient-aliens-world-order-173800193.html

Hulu will let you watch it with a free trial here: https://www.hulu.com/watch/694358

It’s worth watching.

Note: I don’t believe everything he says. He’s not telling us to do so. Instead, he presents evidence of anomalies and reports what certain observers claim to be explanations, like: “According to the Sumerian tablets…”

Fast forward about 50 minutes, and he changes his approach. In his descriptions of the New World Order, he switches to declarative sentences with backup information.

I don’t automatically disbelieve him either. I am on the fence, waiting for valid proof. However, I find him interesting, if not provocative.

I don’t automatically disbelieve everything the “gubmnt” tells me either. Every once in a while, they say something truthful, just to keep us off balance. Knowing you’ve been lied to through so many systems, for so long nourishes that imbalance.

(Think: “Weapons of Mass Destruction”.

In the New Testament, Pilate asks Jesus “What is Truth?” (John 18:38) . It doesn’t record an answer.

Here are two differing views of the so-called “New World Order”:

There is a worldwide conspiracy being orchestrated by an extremely powerful and influential group of genetically-related individuals (at least at the highest echelons) which include many of the world's wealthiest people, top political leaders, and corporate elite, as well as members of the so-called Black Nobility of Europe (dominated by the British Crown) whose goal is to create a One World (fascist) Government, stripped of nationalistic and regional boundaries, that is obedient to their agenda. Their intention is to effect complete and total control over every human being on the planet and to dramatically reduce the world's population by 6.5 Billion people to 500 million. While the name New World Order is a term frequently used today when referring to this group, it's more useful to identify the principal organizations, institutions, and individuals who make up this vast interlocking spiderweb of elite conspirators. http://educate-yourself.org/nwo/

The New World Order or NWO is claimed to be an emerging clandestine totalitarian world government by various conspiracy theories. The common theme in conspiracy theories about a New World Order is that a secretive power elite with a globalist agenda is conspiring to eventually rule the world through an authoritarian world government—which will replace sovereign nation-states—and an all-encompassing propaganda whose ideology hails the establishment of the New World Order as the culmination of history's progress. Many influential historical

and contemporary figures have therefore been purported to be part of a cabal that operates through many front organizations to orchestrate significant political and financial events, ranging from causing systemic crises to pushing through controversial policies, at both national and international levels, as steps in an ongoing plot to achieve world domination. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/New_World_Order_(conspiracy_theory)

Your choice!

Here are 3 quotes from David Rockefeller :

Everything is in place - after 500 years - to build a true 'new world' in the Western Hemisphere...

This present window of opportunity, during which a truly peaceful and interdependent world order might be built, will not be open for too long - We are on the verge of a global transformation. All we need is the right major crisis and the nations will accept the New World Order.