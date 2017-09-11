13 Year Old Child Running for Governor of Vermont?

By CrisEricson2016 | Sat, September 09 2017

Sept.9, 2017 OPEN LETTER FROM A VERMONTER TO U.S. SENATOR RICHARD BURR (NORTH CAROLINA) Dear United States Senator Richard Burr (North Carolina): I appreciated your note upon my arrival in North Carolina to visit relatives, clearly labelled, "visiting North Carolina", on the address part, and I think your mail delivery is excellent to find me there.

We enjoyed visiting the Bryson City area west of Asheville, NC, and the Total Solar Eclipse within the 70 mile zone, and tubing on the river.

Now, let's get back down to business. United States Senator Richard Burr, you are apparently

studying election fraud in your committee. I hope you will please take note of the current

election fraud being blasted all over the news by the mass media, which is clearly trying to

obstruct the public's attention from valid candidates, and re-route the public's attention

to a candidate who is not valid: a 13 year old child, a little boy who can not be held legally

libale or be legally obliged or capable to sign any contract, or law into effect, or to void,

rescind or alter any legal action taken by the State of Vermont, or to enforce any agreement

if he were actually voted in as Governor of Vermont, which he and the mass media news claim

he is running for the office of. This is rediculous. "Business Law,McGraw Hill, Sixth Edition,

with UCC Applications, by Rosenberg, ott, Byers and Brown, Pages 134- 136, Chapter 10,

Contractual Capacity, "...the U.S. Constitution and federal agencies have also adopted specific

laws and regulations that affect the rights and liabilities of individuals and corporations

with regard to their legal and contractual capacity....In the formation of contracts, there is

a general presumption that anyone entering into a contractual relationship has the legal

capacity to do so. Thus, one enforcing an agreement is not required to prove that the other

party was competent in creating mutual assent. However, this is a rebuttable presumption;

that is, a defending party has the right to try to refute the presumption and thereby prove an

incapacity to contract. .....

The English courts very early understood the harm done young persons by those who took

advantage of their lack of maturity and understanding of contract obligations. The courts

adopted what was known as the harm-benefit test. If a minor could prove that the harm

created by an agreement was greater than the benefits that would be received under it, the court

could rescind the agreement. ....Minority, under common law, was a term that

described persons who had not yet reached their twenty-first birthday. After attaining age

twenty-one, one was said to have reach majority. Ratification and adoption of the

Twenty-Sixth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution in 1971 lowered the voting aget in federal

elections from twenty-one to eighteen......states began to lower the age of majority for

certain types of contracts to eighteen years. ...

as a consequence, those dealing with minors run the risk of their electing to void their

contractual obligations, giving no other grounds than age.

...Executory contracts, those that have not been fully performed by both parties,

may be repudiated by a minor at any time. A promise to deliver goods or render services

at some future time need not be carried out by the minor who so decides....

ETC.

It is fraud for the Vermont Secretary of State, Jim Condos, and the Vermont

Elections Division Attorney, Will Senning, to allow a 13 year old child to

present himself publicly in the mass media as running for Governor of Vermont.

U.S. Senator Richard Burr, I hope you will demand the presence of Vermont Secretary

of State Jim Condoss and Elections Division Attorney Will Senning before your

U.S. Senate Committee studying election fraud and ask them to explain how it is

that they are so incredibly un-informed on the laws regarding the contractual

capacity of minor children, and of all of the contracts a Governor signs with all

of the taxpayer and corporate liability involved.

Thank you, U.S. Senator Richard Burr,

for working to stop election fraud.

Ms. Cris Ericson

879 Church Street

Chester, Vermont 05143

(802)875-4038

PS: I have been knocked off the internet repeatedly, over and

over and over again, and maybe its the hurricane season, but

if it is that child running for governor with a team of 13

year old hackers, then please put a stop to it as a crime

of criminal computer hacking.