By tomaidh | Mon, September 11 2017

Today is the 16th anniversary of the atrocity.

Facts: Nineteen men hijacked four fuel-loaded US commercial airplanes bound for west coast destinations.

A total of 2,977 people were killed in New York City, Washington, DC and outside of Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

The attack was orchestrated by al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden.

Source: CNN

I’m very skeptical of the “official” story.