Anti-Trump Rioters Oblivious To Solidarity With CIA-fed Criminal Media Owned by Investors in WW 3

By Not Signed In | Mon, January 30 2017

January 21, 2017, famous singing pop star Madonna addressing the Women’s March on Washington,“Yes, I am outraged. Yes, I have thought an awful lot of blowing up the White House, but I know that this won't change anything.”[1]

Interestingly, no celebrity confessed to thinking of blowing up the White House last year, when regime change death and destruction was being visited on eight Middle East and African nations by US military[2] and Islamic terrorists funded, equipped and inspired by Saudi Arabia and other compliant US allies. [3][4][5][6][7][8][9]

Are the anti-President Trump demonstrations and riots not being fueled and featured in CIA fed[10][11] wars-promoting mainstream media because the President has condemned Obama’s and Hillary’s regime change death and destruction and perhaps worse, said America should be friends with Russia and China, not to mention calling his fellow Republican President predecessor a liar for “lying about weapons of mass destruction so he could invade Iraq” (and, as everyone knows, mercilessly destroy that nation taking more than a million lives)?

Madonna said a few moments later during her speech, “It seems we have all slipped into a false sense of comfort.” “We?” Well, not all of us, some of us were having trouble sleeping at night as millions of Syrians were desperately fleeing to Europe to escape the fate of more than a half million Syrians murdered by well armed foreign terrorist armies fighting the Syria government of President Assad, who Obama had for five years constantly warned to step down,[12] (the terrorists often posing as rebellious citizens as in the earlier case of Libya’s destruction).

These same well armed foreign terrorist armies were bringing another genocide to Iraq, whose Shiite government was out of favor with US politicians and investors for worry of it slipping into alliance with brother Shiite Iran (America’s long targeted number one enemy in the Middle East.) [13]

In Somalia, where decades long US intervention continued by the Obama White House, had already cost a million Somali lives[14], by December, 2016, year millions have been on the edge of starvation.[15]

During Obama’s time in the White House, US ally Saudi Arabia was, dutifully bombing thousands of Shiite men, women and children to death in Yemen, using US and UK planes and bombs.[16]

Obama for years had been waving the prohibition of sending arms that were being used by child soldiers and running what will go down in Presidential history as ‘Obama’s War in South Sudan,[17] horrific slaughter going on as USA tries to get China shut out of Africa’s oil.[18]

For this writer the most astounding genocidal crime ordered from the Obama White House was the utter extirpation of a small but extremely wealthy African country, Africa’s most prosperous democracy [19](which by the UN Quality of Life Index, had a higher rating that nine European nations including Russia), and the murder of its beloved revolutionary leader, Chairman of the African Union created to protect Africa from European exploitation, and dear friend of a grateful Nelson Mandela and of Hugo Chavez, who called him the “Simon Bolivar of Africa.” This neocolonial crime against humanity was pulled off without a single video or photo of any sizable demonstration, let alone of a demonstration being fired upon, and without any investigation.[20] The CNN initiated “Gadaffi is killing his own people” being the repeated charge and pretext for bombing out Libya ‘to protect Libyans,’[20][21] The confession of long term Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi during the bombings carefully unreported, "This has nothing to do with a popular uprising. The Libyan people love Gaddafi ...Powerful people decided to give life to a new era by trying to oust Gaddafi … had to go along with it. What choice did I have considering America's pressure.”[23]]

From the White House, Obama, who black activist Prof. Cornel West of New York's Union Theological Seminar and Princeton University's Center for African American Studies had called "a black mascot of Wall Street oligarchs and a black puppet of corporate plutocrats, heading up the American killing machine and proud of it," mouthed a ridiculous address to the nation to explain his bombing of Libya. Obama falsely and absurdly called Gadaffi, (who had brought the poorest nation in Africa up the richest and most independent) a brutal tyrant, who had stolen the Libya’s wealth, was responsible for the plane bombing over Lockerbie, massacring his people and ordering Libya’s army to mass rape, weirdly citing the story of just one loosely identified Libyan woman, who was recently sentenced to prison for assault in Colorado.[24]

Eighteen weeks after this childish lying from the White House, self-righteously defending mass murder in nation with a population of six million, nearly one million Libyans were wildly demonstrating for Gadaffi and their Green Book democracy carrying a mile long Libyan flag outside Tripoli as British and French warplanes continued to bomb to protect a CIA created army of terrorists from militias and the Libyan Army led by Gadaffi.[25] One wonders if Obama ever heard about it the massive demonstration, for criminal US media never reported to a self-indulgent and indifferent TV watching American silent majority.

Just one month before the election defeat of Obama’s Secretary of State, the UN felt it had to to condemn a US Drone strike in Afghanistan that killed fifteen civilians.[26] Two weeks after the election of Obama’s enemy, Donald Trump, Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda, of the International Criminal Court, said that she had a 'reasonable basis to believe' that American soldiers committed war crimes in Afghanistan, including torture. The international prosecutor has been considering whether to begin a full-fledged investigation into potential war crimes in Afghanistan for years and signaled that a full investigation was likely.[New York Times]

Already In 2010, the Human Rights Council of the UN put on record a report of Special Rapporteur Philip Alston on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions, addressing legal issue arising from the new targeted killing policies of US President Obama. Absolutely illegal and prosecutable drone strikes ordered from the White House during Obama’s terms killed 155-178 children and injured 955-1,580.[Bureau of Investigative Journalism]

Seems few people outside the USA have “slipped into a false sense of comfort.”

But for Madonna inside the USA, what was ‘comfortable’ about African Americans, especially African American kids, being shot to death almost daily? (Features reporter for the Washington Post Lavanya Ramanathan wrote “Was the Women’s March just another display of white privilege? ‘Some women and men of color thought so’[27]

This writer, an archival research peoples historian working for and with former US Attorney General Ramsey Clark, perhaps the greatest defector from the US genocidal[28] establishment is certainly no friend of capitalists or billionaires. Madonna sounded pretty good when she said, The revolution starts here — the fight for the right to be free to be who we are, to be equal. Let’s march together through this darkness and with each step, know that we are not afraid. That we are not alone. That we will not back down. That there is power in our unity and that no opposing force stands a chance in the face of true solidarity. If this women’s movement “of love” is trying to protect us all from an even worst capitalist exploitation than that which has gone on at home during the last seventy years of genocidal regime change bombings, invasions and bloody occupations overseas that Martin Luther King condemned as “atrocities and covert violence on three continents meant to maintain unjust predatory overseas investments,” well, then all these anti-Trump demonstrations and riots will hopefully turn out to have been something needed. However, its hard to imagine the wealthy elite increasing their rate of siphoning of the nation’s and world’s wealth, eight billionaires now control as much wealth as half of humanity -six of them American. With a child dying of hunger every five seconds in the space age of instant world wide communication, how much further can this insanity of fractional and speculative investment banking distribution of wealth go. Seems, only World War Three could top it off.

Noting that before the election campaign of 2016, mainstream media had been preparing its captive audience for a necessary world conflict with Russia, China, Iran and North Korea, Ramsey Clark and others have been suspecting that with China set to replace the USA as the world’s most powerful and influential nation[29][30][31], a faction of investors on Wall Street has had Trump, and earlier, candidate Bernie Sanders, calling for an about face from investing in cheap labor manufacturing in the Third World, and instead, to invest in building up the homeland in preparation for the coming inevitable US loss of hegemony.

This Trump proposed about face from investment and a costly use of US military abroad was fought tooth and nail during the election campaign by CIA fed wars-supporting mainstream media[10][11], owned by the ruling financial element on Wall Street whose investment portfolios have always been heavily weighted in the super lucrative manufacture of weapons of mass destruction and in the Military Industrial Complex. [see Einstein on war and media [32] Pro-wars mainstream media saw to keeping public attention on Trump’s personality and avoided mention or discussion of Trump’s peace initiative (though not peace with Iran, North Korea and Cuba) .

The unexpected election of Trump and win for those investors on the Wall Street seeking disengagement abroad and peace with Russia and its fast developing ally China, has brought both CIA and the media it controls to ever more ferociously blasting away at Trump. The most powerful group on Wall Street has to be depending on a third world war to protect its investments in weapons and war. [see FDR on who owns the gov. [33]

Ramsey and others are asking one another if we are witnessing the war establishment fighting for its survival. Odd happenings are popping up continually now. The CIA demonizing both Russia and at the same time projecting anger that Trump did not win the election fairly. A Secret Service agent commenting about not wanting to get a bullet meant for Trump. Trump keeping his own bodyguards. Mikhail Gorbachev warning,“World is preparing for war.” A new liberal Left political force is filling the streets in solidarity with a CIA and mainstream media under attack from the President. Whew, remember what happened to JFK, who fired the head of the CIA, Allan Dulles close confidant of now ancient David Rockefeller, who, with his hatchet men John Foster Dulles, Kissinger and Brzezinski, has been running regime change genocide for seventy years.[34]

An attempt to accuse Russia and Trump of fake news has backfired, and now a more discredited and weakened criminal media renews demands for military confrontation with Russia and China. Will the sleeping public wake up and realize mainstream media must have been giving us fake news in order to sell us all the genocide from the invasion of Korea onward?

All this is happening seemingly in a cocoon while outside the cocoon a China, with over four times as many workers as the US, keeps growing in economic power at an annual rate three, or sometimes four, times greater than the US and Europe. India, Ethiopia, Philippines, Brazil, Egypt, Iran, Indonesia, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Nigeria, Brazil and other emerging economies are out performing the US and Europe as well.[35]

Post Scrip

Sad for this octogenarian, with both Korean and Vietnamese family, has been never hearing any role model celebrity confess thinking badly of the White House during any of the many years of horrific genocidal bombing in Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia ordered from within that White House - or during the years that saw the bombing flat (sometimes twice over) of every city and town on the entire Korean peninsula both North and South on orders coming from within the White House - or during the genocidal destruction of Iraq on orders from the White House.

1. Full text of Madonna keynote address at Women’s March on Washington in NewYork Magazine article: Madonna to Women’s March Detractors: ‘F*ck You’

http://nymag.com/thecut/2017/01/madonna-to-womens-march-detractors-f-ck-...

2. Somalia, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Libya, Yemen, Syria, South Sudan, Iraq

3. "The Dirty War on Syria": A Systematic Critique of Western Fabrications, by Tim Anderson, Global Research, June 1 2016 http://www.globalresearch.ca/the-dirty-war-on-syria-a-systematic-critiqu...

4. America Created Al-Qaeda and the ISIS Terror Group - Global Research

5. www.globalresearch.ca/america-created-al-qaeda-and-the-isis-terror.../54... Jun 13, 2016 - Much like Al Qaeda, the Islamic State (ISIS) is made-in-the-USA, an ... who were trained by the CIA and funded by the Saudis, in order to defeat ...

6. US Admits CIA Arms Supplied ISIS. Blames Jordan - Russia Insider russia-insider.com/en/us-admits-cia-arms-supllied-isis-blames-jordan/ri15404, Jul 5, 2016 - US Admits CIA Arms Supplied ISIS. .... and to install governments made up of western-funded dissidents, often in so-called colour revolutions.

7. ISIS Mayhem Being Fueled by Drugs, Arms -- Supplied by Saudi " 21stcenturywire.com/.../isis-mayhem-being-fueled-by-saudi-arabia-and-cia-drugs-traf" Oct 30, 2015 - ISIS Mayhem Being Fueled by Drugs, Arms -- Supplied by Saudi Arabia and the CIA ... The drug of choice for ISIS and other CIA-backed terrorist confabs like ..... that the US taxpayers are actually funding this type of sickness?

8. Land Destroyer: Washington Post Confirms: ISIS Supplied Via Turkey " landdestroyer.blogspot.com/2015/11/washington-post-confirms-isis-supplied.html Nov 3, 2015 - In it, it states openly that ISIS is being supplied via Turkey. ... policymakers from various corporate-financier funded policy think-tanks, and more …. British tabloids were reporting US behind ISIS years ago. Googling bring these up and more.

9. Syria: CIA, M16, French, Mossad, Saudi Involvement Unreported In Imperialist Media

What is unfolding in Syria is an armed insurrection supported covertly by foreign powers including the US, Turkey and Israel. Armed insurgents belonging to Islamist organizations have crossed the border from Turkey, Lebanon and Jordan. The US State Department has confirmed that it is supporting the insurgency. A monolithic unified slant media cartelrestricts reports to indiscriminate killing of civilian protesters by Syrian government. Countercurrents.org, 27 June, 2011 www.countercurrents.org/janson270611.htm

10. "The CIA owns everyone of any significance in the major media by Paul Craig Roberts, former editor of the Wall Street Journal, 10/16/2014]

11. Mockingbird was a secret operation by the United States Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) to influence media. Begun in the 1950s, organization recruited leading American journalists into a network to help present the CIA's views, and funded some student and cultural organizations, and magazines as fronts and also worked to influence foreign media and political campaigns. After 1953, Operation Mockingbird had major influence over 25 newspapers and wire agencies. The usual methodology was placing reports developed from intelligence provided by the CIA to witting or unwitting reporters. Those reports would then be repeated or cited by the preceding reporters which in turn would then be cited throughout the media wire services. These networks were run by people with well-known pro-American big business and anti-communist views. The CIA currently maintains a network of individuals around the world who attempt to influence opinion through the use of covert propaganda, and provide direct access to a large amount of newspapers and periodicals, scores of press services and news agencies, radio and television stations, commercial book publishers, and other foreign media outlets."[The CIA and the Media - Carl Bernstein www.carlbernstein.com/magazine_cia_and_media.php ]

January 28, 2017 Syria: Undeclared US-NATO War of Aggression, Using Al Qaeda Terrorism as An Instrument of Death and Destruction, By Prof Michel Chossudovsky, Global Research, http://www.globalresearch.ca/syria-undeclared-us-nato-war-of-aggression-...

The Engineered Destruction and Political Fragmentation of Iraq. Towards the Creation of a US Sponsored Islamist Caliphate

The Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham: An instrument of the Western Military Alliance By Prof Michel Chossudovsky, Global Research, December 23, 2016, Global Research 14 June Theme: Intelligence, US NATO War Agenda, First published by GR on June 14, 2014, updated August 2014. This article reveals how the US and its allies facilitated the incursion of Islamic State (ISIS) convoys into Iraq in June 2014 prior to the onset of the counter-terrorism bombing campaign launched in August 2014. It is worth recalling the history of the initial incursion of ISIS forces. Moreover, it was only once the ISIS had captured Mosul and was firmly entrenched inside Iraq, that the US and its allies initiated two months later its ”counter-terrorism” operation, allegedly against the ISIS. http://www.globalresearch.ca/the-destruction-and-political-fragmentation...

14, Obama signed on to continue the decades of US crimes against humanity in Somalia that had brought death and starvation to millions in backing war lord governments with bombings and funding Ethiopian and Kenyan armed forces to war against a beautifully efficient popular conservative Islamic Courts government. In the Battle of Beledweyne, July 1, 2008, Somali opposition fighters ambushed Ethiopian army convoy leaving 47 Ethiopian soldiers and 235 Islamist fighters dead. August 22, 2008, Al-Shabaab retook Kismayo, [IRIN News] (Islamic Courts Union, had been driven out of Kismayo in January 2007 when Ethiopian forces rolled into Somalia to take control of much of central and southern Somalia.) The Islamic Courts' Youth Wing, al Shabaab (Shabaab = "youth' in Arabic), with great cost in deaths and casualties to themselves heroically pushed the heavily weaponized Ethiopians back out of cities. The Obama administration went beyond occasional (illegal) US and NATO air strikes and got a subservient UN to arrange a African UN force of 'Peace Keepers" to replace the defeated Ethiopian proxy. "More than 1 million in Somalia are going hungry."[1/ 5/2010, CNN ][see Merciless US NATO UN Genocide in Somalia Brought Nairobi Shopping Mall Blowback! Background, history and chronology of US genocide in Somalia. OpEdNews, October 14, 2013]

January 20,2017 Somalia: Looming famine exacerbates TB epidemic as 5 million face starvation http://www.worldvision.org.uk/news-and-views/latest-news/2017-news/janua...

16. Saudi Arabia's War in Yemen Shows the Costs of the Obama Doctrine ...

https://www.theatlantic.com/international/archive/2016/09/yemen...obama....

Sep 23, 2016 - The human costs of facilitating Saudi Arabia’s proxy war. ... This past Tuesday, President Barack Obama delivered his final speech to the United Nations General Assembly in New York. ... Yet despite the Obama White House’s misgivings about Saudi Arabia, it backed its campaign in Yemen ...

Obama's War in South Sudan - Counterpunch

www.counterpunch.org/2015/07/16/obamas-war-in-south-sudan/

Jul 16, 2015 - The genocidal war being waged in South Sudan today is “Obama's War”. ... Thomas C. Mountain attended Punahou School for six years some .

18. January 23, 2007

Early CIA Involvement in Darfur Has Gone Unreported While there is great sorrow and indignation over the suffering and loss of life in the Sudan, early U.S. involvement in the war goes unmentioned.

19. http://www.globalresearch.ca/libya-from-africas-wealthiest-democracy-und... Libya: From Africa’s Wealthiest Democracy under Gaddafi, to US-NATO Sponsored Terrorist Haven By Garikai Chengu Harvard Institute for African Studies Global Research, October 19, 2015

20. There Was No Libyan Peaceful Protest, Just Murderous Gangs and CNN’s Nic Robertson, Counter Currents, 6/16/2011

21. May 5, 2016 Article portrays the immediate before and after of preposterous destruction of Libya. Russians Calling Medvedev a "Traitor" for Not Vetoing UN NATO War on Libya in Larger Context Article's larger theme is the willingness of humanity to accept of white world profitable investments in genocide until world economic power shifts from Europeans and their descendant nations overseas to the six sevenths of humanity they plunder. Realizing this, speculative investment bankers have Donald Trump demanding policy changes.

22. April 22, 2011 Capitalism's Warplanes: CIA & al Qaeda Destroy Socialist Libya's 53rd Highest Living Standard An imperative more basic than keeping US backed dictators in power and eliminating non-capitalist regimes is at work in Libya and the Middle East. An imperative that has created all wars. It is imperative for private investment financial capital to accumulate, and to accumulate at an ever increasing rate, pushing the wealthy owners of capital into ever new variations of same ancient conspiracy of the rich against the poor

23. Berlusconi, who has been a friend of Gaddafi till Italy became one of the leading countries behind NATO's war against Libya in March spoke as follows:

"This has nothing to do with a popular uprising. The Libyan people love Gaddafi, as I was able to see when I went to Libya", Berlusconi said on Friday during a party meeting in Rome.

He said he suspects there was a plot against Gaddafi.

"Powerful people decided to give life to a new era by trying to oust Gaddafi," Berlusconi said, according to Italian news agency ANSA.

In July Berlusconi already said he was against NATO intervention in Libya but "had to go along with it", therewith exposing the fragility of the alliance trying to murder Gaddafi.

He added: "What choice did I have considering America's pressure, President Georgio Napolitano's stance, and the Parliament's decision?" [Berlusconi says Libyans love Qaddafi: as Italians protest against NATO, Voltairenet.org www.voltairenet.org/article171382.html]

24. [Libyan symbol of freedom facing 6 years behind bars - CNN.com]

25. Readers may view a few of the non-Western reports with videos and photos and if interested read the full translation of Gaddafi's long speech of July 1, 2011 and watch a HUGE PRO GADDAFI RALLY IN TRIPOLI - RAW FOOTAGE, 7/2/2011, www.blacklistednews.com/?news_id=14505 or videos can be seen with Gadaffi addressing the multitude by hookup to remote location at www.youtube.com/watch?v=nSnlIlATIKw and www.youtube.com/watch?v=a3lJAbRkzQ4

26.http://www.commondreams.org/news/2016/09/30/un-condemns-us-drone-strike-afghanistan-killed-15-civilians Published on Friday, September 30, 2016 by Common Dreams and Drone Warfare Obama drone casualty numbers a fraction of those recorded by the Bureau of Investigative Journalism July 1, 2016 by Jack Serle, The US government today claimed it has killed between 64 and 116 "non-combatants" in 473 counter-terrorism strikes in Pakistan, Yemen, Somalia and Libya between January 2009 and the end of 2015. This is a fraction of the 380 to 801 civilian casualty range recorded by the Bureau of Investigative Journalism from reports by local and international journalists, NGO investigators, leaked government documents, court papers and the result of field investigations. While the number of civilian casualties recorded by the Bureau is six times higher than the US Government's figure, the assessments of the minimum total number of people killed were strikingly similar. The White House put this figure at 2,436, whilst the Bureau has recorded 2,753. Since becoming president in 2009, Barack Obama has significantly extended the use of drones in the War on Terror. Operating outside declared battlefields, such as Afghanistan and Iraq, this air war has been largely fought in Pakistan and Yemen.

27. Was the Women's March just another display of white privilege? Some ...

https://www.washingtonpost.com/...womens-march-just-another-display-of-w......

5 days ago - Some think so. ... To some, the Women's March benefitted from being a protest largely made up of white demonstrators. ... they were in danger, and militarized police didn't show up, that's white privilege at its core,” she said.

28. Besides exploiting the poor at home the US ruling establishment of the unscrupulously wealthy has from the beginning invested in profitable genocide, as did America’s parent European empires over the last five hundred years. To quickly recap: the New England banks run slave trade genocide preceded the founding of the republic, and before it ended, the banks speculating in the land of the nations of Native Americans and of Mexico ran those genocides. Once those genocide were completed, and the intramural genocidal confrontation between the investors in slave picked Southern King Cotton and investors in Northern manufacturing with tenement-suffering cheap immigrant labor was over, investors in profitable genocide turned to making fortunes over the bodies of a million Filipinos and peoples of the Caribbean who were freeing themselves from Spanish slavery under military occupation.

(Enter American heroes Mark Twain [] and Helen Keller.[] leadering of parades and demonstrations condemning US imperialist genocide)

Once their feet were implanted in Asia the investors speculating in genocidal were about to order a quick lucrative genocidal troop movement sacking of Beijing [Peking at the time]

Banking in the US was insufficiently coercive and unified in conspiracy to make the most of money lending to both sides in Europe’s genocidal world war over colonial booty, so the criminal Federal Reserve was secretly created by the owners of the US, John Rockefeller and J.P. Morgan but now without need for the simultaneous creation of government sponsored fake news to overcome public opposition to bringing the US Armed Forces into Europe which would ultimately prolong the genocide a monstrously lucrative year and a half once the anti-draft riots led by socialist Eugene Debs were busted up. (Still, American hero Debs got a million votes for president out of a total fifteen million votes cast while in prison.)

The collapse of the entire capitalist run system in 1929, brought seething popular discontent in the US, Britain and other Western countries. The entire Western capitalist order was under imminent threat from its own masses, and the economically prospering communist Soviet Union was a model for revolutionary socialist salvation from the Great Depression. The ruling wealthy of the US and Europe backed fascism and with all the US top corporations investing and joint venturing in a prostate low wage Nazi Germany brought Hitler’s Wehrmacht from zilch up to number one military force in the world in the five short years between Hitlers assumption of power and his attacks to the East, despite the provisions of the Versailles Treaty that forbade German rearmament -

Making a ‘bulwark Against the Soviet Union’ an obvious euphemism for knowing Hitler was openly announcing his plan to invade the Russia. Investing in Hitler’s Wehrmacht must be the best in history, for when WW II was over Wall Street’s owned American industrial plant was the only major one not destroyed, and twenty-seven million citizens of the Communist Soviet Union had been killed their cities half destroyed. America was the single superpower. No one will regret the time spent in reading Anthony Sutton’s voluminous Wall Street and the Rise of Hitler 1976, [https://www.voltairenet.org/IMG/pdf/Sutton_Wall_Street_and_Hitler.pdf]

Sutton was economics professor at California State U. at Los Angeles and a research fellow at Stanford University's Hoover Institution from 1968 to 1973.

By this archival research peoples historian estimation, US Neocolonialist bombings, invasions, occupations and covert violence for regime changes in Asia, Africa, Latin America and even Europe since end of the Second World War by now have caused more deaths than those caused by the last world war - the result of US intervention in Congo having caused the greatest in number in any one country. As we read, a third world war is, and has been being planned and prepared for. Investment in the illegal and genocidal use of the nation’s armed forces, CIA, sanctions and public owner air frequencies will continue while profitable.

Economist Magazine already two years ago predicted that in thirty years the emerging economies of the Third world will be greater than the developed economies of the First World.

."According to conservative estimates, by 2017, China will overtake the United States as the world's largest economy, and by 2050, its economy will be twice as large as that of the United States. Chinese influence will extend well beyond the economic sphere. The full social, cultural and political repercussions of China's ascendancy will be felt sooner. In the coming decades, the West will be confronted with the fact that its systems, institutions and values are no longer the only ones on offer." [When China Rules the World -The End of the Western World and the Birth of a New Global Order by Martin Jacques] [see also China Rising - Capitalist Roads Socialist Destinations by Jeff Brown]

31. The Chinese Century is the title of a article by Nobel Laureate in Economics Joseph Stiglitz in the January, 2015 issue Vanity Fair.

Already in 1950, Einstein explained why our civilization continues to be "like an axe in the had of the pathological criminal,": "Under existing conditions, private capitalists inevitably control, directly or indirectly, the main sources of information (press, radio, education). It is thus extremely difficult, and indeed in most cases quite impossible, for the individual citizen to come to objective conclusions and to make intelligent use of his political rights." - Albert Einstein, Essays in Humanism.

"The real truth of the matter is, as you and I know, that a financial element in the larger centers has owned the Government ever since the days of Andrew Jackson." Franklin Roosevelt in a Letter to Col. Edward Mandell House (21 November 1933; as quoted in F.D.R.: His Personal Letters, 1928-1945, edited by Elliott Roosevelt (New York: Duell, Sloan and Pearce, 1950), pg. 373.

34. Article: Demonic David Rockefeller Fiends Dulles Kissinger Brzezinski ...

www.opednews.com/.../Demonic-David-Rockefeller-by-Jay-Janson-120816-942....

Aug 21, 2012 - Demonic David Rockefeller Fiends Dulles Kissinger Brzezinski - Investor Wars Korea thru Syria. By Jay Janson 34. Demonic David Rockefeller Fiends Dulles Kissinger Brzezinski ...

www.countercurrents.org/janson170812.htm

Aug 17, 2012 - History of David Rockefeller led global arrangements of ....

35. GDP Annual Growth Rate of all countries http://www.tradingeconomics.com/country-list/gdp-annual-growth-rate

List of countries by real GDP growth rate https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_countries_by_real_GDP_growth_rate

Jay Janson, who lived and taught in Korea for six years, is an archival research peoples historian activist, musician and writer; has lived and worked on all continents in 67 countries; articles on media published in China, Italy, UK, India, Sweden, Germany Vietnam and the US; now resides in NYC; First effort was a series of articles on deadly cultural pollution endangering seven areas of life emanating from Western corporate owned commercial media published in Hong Kong’s Window Magazine 1993; is coordinator of the Howard Zinn co-founded King Condemned US Wars International Awareness Campaign: (King Condemned US Wars) http://kingcondemneduswars.blogspot.com/ and website historian of the Ramsey Clark co-founded Prosecute US Crimes Against Humanity Now Campaign http://prosecuteuscrimesagainsthumanitynow.blogspot.com/ featuring a country by country history of US crimes and laws pertaining.

Jay spent eight years as Assistant Conductor of the Vietnam Symphony Orchestra in Hanoi and also toured, with Dan Tai-Son, Tchaikovsky Competition First Prize winner, who practiced in a Hanoi bomb shelter. The orchestra was founded by Ho Chi Minh,and it plays most of its concerts in the Opera House, a diminutive copy of the Paris Opera. In 1945, US ally Ho, from a balcony overlooking the large square and flanked by an American Major and a British Colonel, declared Vietnam independent. Everyone in the orchestra lost family, “killed by the Americans” they would mention simply, with kind Buddhist equanimity. Jay can be reached at: tdmedia2000@yahoo.com. Read other articles by Jay http://dissidentvoice.org/author/jayjanson/Jay Janson, spent eight years as Assistant Conductor of the Vietnam Symphony Orchestra in Hanoi and also toured, including with Dan Tai-son, who practiced in a Hanoi bomb shelter. The orchestra was founded by Ho Chi Minh,and it plays most of its concerts in the Opera House, a diminutive copy of the Paris Opera. In 1945, our ally Ho, from a balcony overlooking the large square and flanked by an American Major and a British Colonel, declared Vietnam independent. Everyone in the orchestra lost family, "killed by the Americans" they would mention simply, with Buddhist un-accusing acceptance. Read other articles by Jay.

Jesus Belzunce on