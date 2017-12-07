Astrology? Best Date to Impeach Donald Trump? January 14, 2018 With 6 Positions in Capricorn!

By CrisEricson2016 | Thu, December 07 2017

Morning News, Dec. 7, 2017 Wow, not good! Previously this week, the U.S. Congress, House of Representatives, took a vote to Impeach President Donald Trump, which did not get enough votes to do so. Too bad they rushed the vote so soon! Maybe they will write up another Impeachment Bill and try again.

My best amatuer astrological guess is that the U.S. Congress, House of Representatives, will try again to Impeach President Donald Trump on or about January 14, 2018. Astrology shows us that on this date at 3:35 PM Washington, D.C. time, there will be six (6) astrological positions in the sign of Capricorn, and this has not happened for many hundreds of years. This is incredibly rare. Because the Sun will be exactly and precisely 90 degrees of Uranus in Aries, (Uranus in Aries can cause sudden change) then this could mean a major earthquake or impeachment. Something rare, something major, with space dust coming down on us in a way that has not happened in hundreds of years....

President Donald Trump set up the city of Jerusalem, with all of its historic sites of importance to different religions, to be a battleground, because he made one religion more important than the others, he gave preferential treatment to the people of one religion.

Express.co.uk

Since Mr Trump reversed decades of US policy by recognising Jerusalem as the capital of Israel there have been scenes of anger from Muslims across the Middle East. Palestinian leaders have called for three "days of rage" in protest and the US State Department also issued a travel warning about the West Bank and ...

Live webcam: Riots have broke out in Bethlehem after Trump's ...

Jewish Chronicle

Skirmishes between Palestinians and Israeli soldiers have broken out in the West Bank in protest against Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital city. The IDF announced on Thursday that it had deployed battalions as reinforcements after the Palestinian Authority called for a general strike. In Gaza ...

Clashes across West Bank and Gaza as Palestinians vent anger at ...

TIME

The odds of that happening on his watch seemed to slip further from sight Thursday as the region reacted to Trump's controversial declaration recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital. The unwritten rules advising against such a move were put in place half a century ago, after Israel seized control of Jordanian-ruled East ...

Palestinians Say Trump's Jerusalem Move Ends US-Led Peace ...

Anadolu Agency

Lebanon's Prime Minister Saad Hariri and Ministry of Foreign Affairs also denounced Trump's move on Jerusalem. Hariri said ... In a written statement, the movement called the U.S. authority to reverse its decision and also called its people for a support protest to Palestine in the country's capital Tunis' Mohamed Ali Square.

Arab countries denounce US Jerusalem move

Post Register

Hamas supporters stage a protest against the possible U.S. decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital, in Jebaliya Refugee Camp, Gaza Strip, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017. President Donald Trump is forging ahead with plans to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital despite intense Arab, Muslim and European ...

Mideast braces for fallout from Trump's move on Jerusalem





WRAL.com





Meanwhile, hundreds of Iraqis are gathering in Baghdad to protest President Donald Trump's move. The protest leader, Abdul-Latif al-Himaim from Iraq's Sunni Religious Endowments, told the protesters: "Jerusalem is our identity, Jerusalem is Arab." He says: "You can uproot a palm tree from a grove, but you will not be ...

The Latest: Islamists across Pakistan rally against Trump

The Providence Journal

RAMALLAH, West Bank - Skirmishes between Palestinian protesters and Israeli soldiers broke out Thursday in Ramallah and other places in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, one day after President Trump announced that his administration would recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital. The Palestinian Authority called for a ...

Skirmishes break out in West Bank and Gaza Strip over Trump's .

Anadolu Agency

Thousands of Palestinians in the West Bank, Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem took to the streets on Thursday to protest U.S President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital. In the West Bank city of Ramallah, hundreds of Palestinians marched from the city center towards Israel's Bet Eil checkpoint ...

Palestinians protest Trump's embassy move to Jerusalem

The Detroit News

President Donald Trump speaks in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, in Washington. Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital despite intense Arab, Muslim and European opposition to a move that would upend decades of U.S. policy and risk potentially violent protests.

On Jerusalem, Trump delivers for supporters at home

NBCNews.com

The State Department updated its "worldwide caution" advice late Wednesday and sent a internal cable deferring non-essential travel to Israel, Jerusalem and the West Bank through Dec. 20, officials told NBC News. The U.S. Embassy in Jordan said it had "temporarily suspended routine public services"