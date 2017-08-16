"Drama is life with the dull bits cut out." - Alfred Hitchcock

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Op/Ed

Brattleboro's Best Festivals


By cgrotke | Wed, August 16 2017

The best festivals in Brattleboro, in my view, are the authentic ones. They are quirky, have substance, are tied to the community, and exist due to local passion for the event. They go beyond tourism and marketing gimmicks and tap into something genuine and local.

I think these are some of the best Brattleboro festivals, listed in no particular order. What others did I forget?

Ski Jump

Standing in a snowy cornfield watching people fly off the ski jump on Cedar Street is about as authentic as it gets. The Harris Hill Ski Jump is one of Brattleboro’s older traditions.

Gallery Walk

Gallery Walk began as a marketing effort to improve downtown and has evolved into a monthly reason to go downtown and enjoy seeing friends and neighbors, hear some music, eat some snacks, and maybe even see some art.

Women’s Film Fest

A well-curated schedule of films by and about women, selected by a local team of reviewers, shown in our local theaters.

Lit Fest

Another well-curated series of events with top-notch authors and poets. Brattleboro has been a book-loving community since it began, and this festival fits right in.

Brew Fest

This is a new one, and I debate putting it on this list. On one hand, Brattleboro is home to quite a few beermaking establishments, so a beer festival makes sense. On the other hand, it seems a bit commercial and isn’t downtown - is it really for locals?

BrattRock Youth Rock Fest

A local music festival with a purpose - to showcase and encourage young, local musicians. This festival gets bonus points for the workshops it provides in addition to the performances.

Brattleboro West Arts

They say Brattleboro is an arts town, but West Brattleboro has the art tour, showing off a range of artistic talents at the studios and homes of the artists.

