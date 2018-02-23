So, a deranged teenager buys an assault weapon, takes it into a school and kills a bunch of kids.
Our intrepid leader comes up with a brilliant solution:
Arm the teachers!
Why didn’t I think of that?
(Actually, I have thought of an alternative: “shut the schools”. Makes as much sense.
I can think of a better one: Ban military style weapons such as assault rifles.
But, you say: “We can’t do that, we have a constitution, and it tells us that “the right of the people to
keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed”
I got news for ya: this right HAS been infringed in the past!
Yes, Virginia: The perceived popularity of submachine guns with violent gangsters in the 1920s and 1930s was one of the main reasons given for passage of the National Firearms Act by the United States Congress in 1934. One of its provisions was that owners of fully automatic firearms were required to register them with the predecessor agency of the modern Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). The law also placed restrictions on the possession, transfer, and transport of the weapons. That
sounds like infringement to me!
I think that opens the door to further infringement (which should be limited in scope as was the original National Firearms Act).
The rationale for the NFA was public awareness of the violence created by fully automatic firearms such as
the “Tommy Gun”.
The public is becoming increasingly aware of the violence potential of military style weapons such as the AR-15 and its clones.
This is a federal problem. It needs a federal solution. And the solution is a simple one. Amend the original NFA of 1934 to include military style weapons. I don’t think it would be difficult to craft a usable definition of the weapons to be controlled.
But, you say: “I need guns to defend my family.”
I buy that. But do you really
need a rifle equipped with easily interchangeable 30 round magazines?
And you certainly don’t need one for hunting. For wildfowl, guns are restricted to 3 rounds and semi-automatics are prohibited. Deer hunting restricts the guns to 5 rounds. (If you can’t down a deer with 5 rounds, you don’t belong in the woods).
“Thoughts and Prayers” are not enough, We need action, and we need it NOW!
Boo!
The kids are scaring the grown-ups.
Grown-ups don't know what to do when kids walk out of school in mass protests and walk across their state. Grown-ups don't know how to answer direct questions about why they take money from the NRA or why they continue to do nothing. Adults can't fake their way through an explanation of why, if 98% of the population wants something our leadership can't provide it.
To the kids: Good work. Keep it up. You'll win if you don't back down this time.
Then on to other issues!
In light of public outcry
In light of public outcry against school shootings, there is completely no sense in allowing these assault type guns to be available to the public domain when their sole purpose is to mow down whatever lays in their path in rapid succession with a spray of deadly shots aimed at unarmed victims usually fleeing for their lives.
If you get off on the thrill of owning these weapons of mass destruction and the destruction they can cause in an instant and want to own them just for target practice well boo-hoo for you go play laser tag and pretend, it's a small sacrifice to pay for the safety & sanity of the rest of us.
Armed Coward
The armed officer on duty at the Florida school where a shooter killed 17 people never went inside to engage the gunman and has been placed under investigation, officials announced Thursday. The” school resource officer” at the high school took up a position viewing the western entrance of the building that was under attack for more than four minutes, but "he never went in," Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said at a Thursday news conference. The shooting lasted about six minutes.
The officer, Scot Peterson, was suspended without pay and placed under investigation, then chose to resign,
Sherriff Israel said. When asked what Peterson should have done, Israel said the deputy should have "went in, addressed the killer, killed the killer."
Weaponry?
So far I have seen no report on what type of arm the officer had to confront a military-style assault weapon.
Officer's gun
I'd bet my left leg he was carrying a Glock 40 caliber semi-automatic handgun with a 17 round magazine.
This model is extremely popular with law enforcement.
Until he ran out of bullets, the Glock could hold its own against any AR-15.