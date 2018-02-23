By tomaidh | Fri, February 23 2018

So, a deranged teenager buys an assault weapon, takes it into a school and kills a bunch of kids.

Our intrepid leader comes up with a brilliant solution:

Arm the teachers!

Why didn’t I think of that?

(Actually, I have thought of an alternative: “shut the schools”. Makes as much sense.

I can think of a better one: Ban military style weapons such as assault rifles.

But, you say: “We can’t do that, we have a constitution, and it tells us that “the right of the people to

keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed”

I got news for ya: this right HAS been infringed in the past!

Yes, Virginia: The perceived popularity of submachine guns with violent gangsters in the 1920s and 1930s was one of the main reasons given for passage of the National Firearms Act by the United States Congress in 1934. One of its provisions was that owners of fully automatic firearms were required to register them with the predecessor agency of the modern Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). The law also placed restrictions on the possession, transfer, and transport of the weapons. That

sounds like infringement to me!

I think that opens the door to further infringement (which should be limited in scope as was the original National Firearms Act).

The rationale for the NFA was public awareness of the violence created by fully automatic firearms such as

the “Tommy Gun”.

The public is becoming increasingly aware of the violence potential of military style weapons such as the AR-15 and its clones.

This is a federal problem. It needs a federal solution. And the solution is a simple one. Amend the original NFA of 1934 to include military style weapons. I don’t think it would be difficult to craft a usable definition of the weapons to be controlled.

But, you say: “I need guns to defend my family.”

I buy that. But do you really

need a rifle equipped with easily interchangeable 30 round magazines?

And you certainly don’t need one for hunting. For wildfowl, guns are restricted to 3 rounds and semi-automatics are prohibited. Deer hunting restricts the guns to 5 rounds. (If you can’t down a deer with 5 rounds, you don’t belong in the woods).

“Thoughts and Prayers” are not enough, We need action, and we need it NOW!