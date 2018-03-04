Burlington Voters Get to Vote on F-35 Jets, But They Are So Fast & Can Go So Far, Everyone Is Affected!

By CrisEricson2016 | Sun, March 04 2018

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/ben-jerrys-ben-cohen-arrested-burlington-vermont-protest/

AP March 4, 2018, BURLINGTON, VERMONT "...co-founder of Ben & Jerry's ice cream was arrested at a demonstration over whether F-35 fighter planes should be based in Vermont..."

"...Burlington Free Press reports the demonstrators violated noise ordinances by playing jet noise from a tower of speakers at a level they say simulated what it would be like to be beneath a flight path...."

"...Burlington voters face a non-binding ballot item Tuesday on whether city officials should oppose basing the planes at Burlington International Airport, beginning in 2019...."

F-35 strike fighter jets fly so incredibly fast that they can go from Burlington, Vermont to Brattleboro, Vermont in about 10 minutes.

Our Apple tree blossoms are at risk of falling off the trees.

Our Bumble Bees and Honey Bees are at risk of being so disrupted from the vibrations and noise, they can't function.

Our dogs will howl and our cats will meow plaintifvely, giving us headaches. Oh, just the jet noise will give us headaches.

Products will vibrate off of shelves in stores when the F-35 strike fighter jet pilots do training exercises and swoop down low over us.

Remember, ten minutes from take off is all the time it takes to get from Burlington, Vermont to Brattleboro, Vermont, maybe 7 minutes.

The biggie is this: U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders LIED or gave FRAUDULENT INFORMATION to voters in a political candidate debate a few years back, stating that there was NO nuclear component to the F-35 strike fighter jets. I was also a candidate in the televised debate, and I stated that his response was fraud to get him votes. The facts are that F-35 strike fighter jets are designed to be dual capable to carry nuclear weapons.

This is what I want to know, because some of the people in the area near Brattleboro, Vermont have worked in a nuclear facility, Vermont Yankee Entergy Nuclear Power Plant, would they be willing to have the F-35 strike fighter jets in that area if President Donald Trump decided to build a new U.S. Military airport there and training facilities to teach Vermonters how to maintain and repair F-35 strike fighter jets?

Could ibrattleboro.com do a poll on the above question?

I am not opposed to defending our Country, I am opposed to having F-35 strike fighter jets based next to a civilian airport and in the most populated county in Vermont.