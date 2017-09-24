Disappearing Bus Service

By TechFan | Sat, September 23 2017

Last September there was all this news about Megabus bringing cheap direct rides from Brattleboro to NYC, and MAX bus company bringing cheap and frequent rides from here to Boston. Was great to have cheaper alternatives to compete with costly Amtrak rides to NYC and Greyhound service, which only goes to Boston and back twice a week.

Anyone notice that Megabus and MAX already ended service here? Took less than a year. Sucks to lose something before having a chance to even use it. What are we, chopped liver? Anyone else disappointed or even hear about Megabus and MAX in time before they left, or do most people not really care?