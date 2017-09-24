"The sun tires of summer and sighs itself into autumn." Terri Guillemets

It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually.

Authentically Local

Home » Opinion » Op/Ed

Disappearing Bus Service


By TechFan | Sat, September 23 2017

Last September there was all this news about Megabus bringing cheap direct rides from Brattleboro to NYC, and MAX bus company bringing cheap and frequent rides from here to Boston. Was great to have cheaper alternatives to compete with costly Amtrak rides to NYC and Greyhound service, which only goes to Boston and back twice a week.

Anyone notice that Megabus and MAX already ended service here? Took less than a year. Sucks to lose something before having a chance to even use it. What are we, chopped liver? Anyone else disappointed or even hear about Megabus and MAX in time before they left, or do most people not really care?

Submitted by cgrotke on September 24, 2017 - 1:18pm. #

Ouch

I didn't know that they stopped. (This means I'll go back to calling that complex a parking garage. When it had/has bus service to major cities, it can be a Transportation Center.)

Good bus service in the east-west directions are rather crucial here, since our trains go north to south, and low cost, mass transport is much needed for anyone watching their budget.

(Maybe we should invent an app that allows anyone to request a bus, and anyone with a bus could come pick them up. Call it Ubus. )

 
Submitted by KAlden on September 24, 2017 - 1:29pm. #

That bus service stopped

That bus service stopped during the summer- I don't think they had a lot of riders,
Also Peter Pan and Greyhound have parted ways so not sure how that will affect the very limited bus service we did have. When I moved here 10 years ago there were 3 buses going back and forth to and from Boston every single day! You could actually go to Boston for the day and get back here in the same day- that's impossible to do now. Whether it's buses, trains or taxis- Brattleboro gets the short end of the transportation stick. Even our local bus system is inadequate if you don't want to wait 90 minutes for a return bus on Putney Road.

 

