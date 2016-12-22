Easy Way For Brattleboro To Make Some Money

By cgrotke | Fri, December 16 2016

I found an easy way for Brattleboro to rake in some extra cash.

Everyday, numerous trucks carrying homes come through town. If we charged them each, say $500, to come through, we could make quite a bit of cash.

Just the other day I passed four of these things. Each was wide enought to cause normal traffic to be altered, with people pulling off to the side, stopping in funny places, and even blocking intersections to let them through.

(You may now explain all the reasons why this is un-possible.)