"The two most joyous times of the year are Christmas morning and the end of school." - Alice Cooper

User login

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Find iBrattleboro on:

 Twitter YouTube

Authentically Local

Search the Archives

Ye Olde iBrattleboro Archive

Use the pulldown to choose desired number of results.

 

Search the first decade
of iBrattleboro archives
at Archive-It.org
Feb 20, 2003 to Feb 6, 2013

Home » Opinion » Op/Ed

Easy Way For Brattleboro To Make Some Money


By cgrotke | Fri, December 16 2016

I found an easy way for Brattleboro to rake in some extra cash.

Everyday, numerous trucks carrying homes come through town. If we charged them each, say $500, to come through, we could make quite a bit of cash.

Just the other day I passed four of these things. Each was wide enought to cause normal traffic to be altered, with people pulling off to the side, stopping in funny places, and even blocking intersections to let them through.

(You may now explain all the reasons why this is un-possible.)

»

Comments | 11

Comment viewing options

Select your preferred way to display the comments and click "Save settings" to activate your changes.
Submitted by Lise on December 16, 2016 - 11:05am. #

Good luck with that!

I highly doubt the town could get away with charging wide load trucks for passing through town (we'd have to install a toll booth or three).

My question is, where are all these tiny houses coming from and where are they going? We see them all the time now. Are they being transported to their final destination or just to somewhere else where they'll be sold and reshipped? I suspect I will never know but I sometimes wonder about them.

 
Submitted by cgrotke on December 16, 2016 - 11:09am. #

Easy to pay for

If we got 4 per day for 180 days, that would be $360,000.

Build the tollbooths as an investment!

 
Submitted by rootrunner on December 16, 2016 - 12:27pm. #

Tool Booth

I like this idea, a toll booth designed for WIDE LOADS where they can't squeak by at the intersection of Western Ave and Cedar Street. This will help slow traffic and determine origin and destination of these countless unsteady house float behemoths some exceeding speed limits even fast for regular vehicles limits and I'm sure they can't exactly stop on a dime for cross walks.

I've observed the lead car more often then not, if there is even one, is way to far ahead to control what dangers may lurk ahead for these often reckless drivers on the gauntlet far behind. (I know they have walkie/talkies or cells) but I can say this having been forced off the road on a narrow curve by a behemoth (on rt 7 near Hoosic NY) nearly causing a accident when I was dramatically curbed screeching to a stop facing a mailbox inches away to avoid the collision by one coming in the opposite direction never looking back. Their popularity does seem to be on the rise ( don't know why), so something should be done besides the occasional weigh station routine off the interstates.You will have to account for the cost of hiring my son to man the booth though, not a bad trade off I think.

 
Submitted by cgrotke on December 16, 2016 - 1:00pm. #

Toll both for wide loads is a

Toll booth for wide loads is a good refinement. I accept the friendly amendment.

I agree about lead cars. I've seen some get ahead of their loads.

 
Submitted by rootrunner on December 16, 2016 - 6:01pm. #

I don't know what's worse,

I don't know what's worse, all the full load logging trucks barreling to town or these road hog land barges! Wish truck traffic could be diverted somehow but I don't see how.

 
Submitted by flannelpyjamas on December 17, 2016 - 8:43am. #

Given that the wide load

Given that the wide load homes coming through are usually double wide trailer homes, this toll would probably end up affecting lower income home buyers. The extra cost of coming through Brattleboro will be passed on to the consumer.

Additionally, given there are a fair few logging companies around and it has been suggested they be added to the toll, putting up barriers to manufacturing business and jobs would be detrimental. How many times do logging trucks come through Brattleboro? Multiple times per day? So, we're going to increase their cost of business by several thousands of dollars and expect them to stick around? Good luck with that.

 
Submitted by rootrunner on December 17, 2016 - 2:37pm. #

I think some of this

I think some of this commentary was to be taken mostly in a facetious vein, obviously nobody here is claiming to possess the resources to enforce or even set up this kind of check point operation, so Cersosimo and Allard Lumber are most likely protected for now to move about as freely as anyone else, especially in this upcoming political climate where we will see business, corporation interests and job creation being put first above all else.

 
Submitted by acer on December 17, 2016 - 1:12pm. #

Trucks already pay for using roads, etc.

1. Trucks already pay taxes and registration, permits and fines that help pay for roads. The money is allocated on fed, state and local levels. Check the DMV website to see the cost to register a commercial vehicle. It's a lot.
2. Regarding logging trucks - Brattleboro is home to VT's two largest sawmills. Windham Co. is the third most forested county and produces our state's best timber. These trucks represent dollars and jobs to landowners, loggers, foresters, truckers and countless other people that support the industry like mechanics and accountants. A log truck rolling through town, while of course loud, is seen as a sign of prosperity and good to many, many people. A bypass would be welcome to truckers, I am sure. But the space resources are not there and bypasses can have a crippling effect on Main St. economies.

 
Submitted by Vidda on December 17, 2016 - 1:44pm. #

Just passing through

I followed everything well in your comment until I got to "bypasses can have a crippling effect on Main St. economies." A lot of the trucks are just passing through. Not sure how a bypass to route a good portion of truck traffic away from Brattleboro streets would affect Main St economies?

 
Submitted by tomaidh on December 18, 2016 - 9:18am. #

Bypasses

One of the reasons they come through Brattleboro is that they are not allowed on the interstate.
It's painful to see these behemoths attempting to negotiate the corner at High & Main.

 
Submitted by mr.mike on December 22, 2016 - 6:22am. #

It's not permanent

It wouldn't be a permanent revenue source. They're only bringing the FEMA camp structures through the town because they're not allowed across the West river highway bridge on I91. As soon as the bridge is finished it will be business as usual and us Sheeple can go back to grazing.

 

iBrattleboro Poll

All I want for Christmas (Chanukah) is

Choices