Easy Way For Brattleboro To Make Some Money

I found an easy way for Brattleboro to rake in some extra cash.
Everyday, numerous trucks carrying homes come through town. If we charged them each, say $500, to come through, we could make quite a bit of cash.
Just the other day I passed four of these things. Each was wide enought to cause normal traffic to be altered, with people pulling off to the side, stopping in funny places, and even blocking intersections to let them through.
(You may now explain all the reasons why this is un-possible.)
Comments | 11
Good luck with that!
I highly doubt the town could get away with charging wide load trucks for passing through town (we'd have to install a toll booth or three).
My question is, where are all these tiny houses coming from and where are they going? We see them all the time now. Are they being transported to their final destination or just to somewhere else where they'll be sold and reshipped? I suspect I will never know but I sometimes wonder about them.
Easy to pay for
If we got 4 per day for 180 days, that would be $360,000.
Build the tollbooths as an investment!
Tool Booth
I like this idea, a toll booth designed for WIDE LOADS where they can't squeak by at the intersection of Western Ave and Cedar Street. This will help slow traffic and determine origin and destination of these countless unsteady house float behemoths some exceeding speed limits even fast for regular vehicles limits and I'm sure they can't exactly stop on a dime for cross walks.
I've observed the lead car more often then not, if there is even one, is way to far ahead to control what dangers may lurk ahead for these often reckless drivers on the gauntlet far behind. (I know they have walkie/talkies or cells) but I can say this having been forced off the road on a narrow curve by a behemoth (on rt 7 near Hoosic NY) nearly causing a accident when I was dramatically curbed screeching to a stop facing a mailbox inches away to avoid the collision by one coming in the opposite direction never looking back. Their popularity does seem to be on the rise ( don't know why), so something should be done besides the occasional weigh station routine off the interstates.You will have to account for the cost of hiring my son to man the booth though, not a bad trade off I think.
Toll both for wide loads is a
Toll booth for wide loads is a good refinement. I accept the friendly amendment.
I agree about lead cars. I've seen some get ahead of their loads.
I don't know what's worse,
I don't know what's worse, all the full load logging trucks barreling to town or these road hog land barges! Wish truck traffic could be diverted somehow but I don't see how.
Given that the wide load
Given that the wide load homes coming through are usually double wide trailer homes, this toll would probably end up affecting lower income home buyers. The extra cost of coming through Brattleboro will be passed on to the consumer.
Additionally, given there are a fair few logging companies around and it has been suggested they be added to the toll, putting up barriers to manufacturing business and jobs would be detrimental. How many times do logging trucks come through Brattleboro? Multiple times per day? So, we're going to increase their cost of business by several thousands of dollars and expect them to stick around? Good luck with that.
I think some of this
I think some of this commentary was to be taken mostly in a facetious vein, obviously nobody here is claiming to possess the resources to enforce or even set up this kind of check point operation, so Cersosimo and Allard Lumber are most likely protected for now to move about as freely as anyone else, especially in this upcoming political climate where we will see business, corporation interests and job creation being put first above all else.
Trucks already pay for using roads, etc.
1. Trucks already pay taxes and registration, permits and fines that help pay for roads. The money is allocated on fed, state and local levels. Check the DMV website to see the cost to register a commercial vehicle. It's a lot.
2. Regarding logging trucks - Brattleboro is home to VT's two largest sawmills. Windham Co. is the third most forested county and produces our state's best timber. These trucks represent dollars and jobs to landowners, loggers, foresters, truckers and countless other people that support the industry like mechanics and accountants. A log truck rolling through town, while of course loud, is seen as a sign of prosperity and good to many, many people. A bypass would be welcome to truckers, I am sure. But the space resources are not there and bypasses can have a crippling effect on Main St. economies.
Just passing through
I followed everything well in your comment until I got to "bypasses can have a crippling effect on Main St. economies." A lot of the trucks are just passing through. Not sure how a bypass to route a good portion of truck traffic away from Brattleboro streets would affect Main St economies?
Bypasses
One of the reasons they come through Brattleboro is that they are not allowed on the interstate.
It's painful to see these behemoths attempting to negotiate the corner at High & Main.
It's not permanent
It wouldn't be a permanent revenue source. They're only bringing the FEMA camp structures through the town because they're not allowed across the West river highway bridge on I91. As soon as the bridge is finished it will be business as usual and us Sheeple can go back to grazing.