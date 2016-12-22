Fighting The Evil

By cgrotke | Tue, December 13 2016

Fellow citizens,

I’d like to have a word with those feeling pessimistic. I have a two part system for you to use to find success in the coming years.

1. Pick an issue and stick with it.

Don’t get overwhelmed. If you are feeling pessimistic about the next 4-8 years, there are probably a combination of issues and factors making you feel that way.

You can’t solve them all. You’ll burn out trying.

Instead, pick the issue you care most about, and become a warrior for your cause. Do anything and everything possible to accomplish your goal , whatever it may be: higher wages, better health care, better food, climate change, education, and so on.

Pace yourself. It’s a marathon, not a sprint.

Find like minded people. Share what you learn with others. Support organizations doing the work you want to see done. Plan to go the DC, call representatives, and so on.

2. Support others doing the same.

Other people will be working on the other issues that matter to you. Support them any way you can.

You can sign their petitions, attend their rallies, go to their protests, or donate to their causes.

Their success is your success and vice-versa. Celebrate their victories with them, and share your outrage over injustice thrown in their path.

...

If everyone takes on something they care about, and supports others doing the same, we’ll see successes.

A few other thoughts:

- Hey hippies, remember when you wanted to make the world a better place in the 1960’s, but the old folks were conservative and blocked you? Don’t be those old folks! Young people are fighting the good fight today and you can support their efforts.

Politicians listen to old people. Young people have ideas but don’t get listened to. Work together this time and the numbers will be there.

- Bad things will come along. That’s when the art of sabotage comes into play, and some of you may be best suited for this work.

Simple sabotage can be accomplished in many ways. The goal is simple - make it as difficult for the other team as possible.

In government, one common form of sabotage is delay. Ask for a study to be done. Ask for a panel, with large membership, to do a review. Slow down work. Do work incorrectly. Misunderstand. Get hung up on a detail.

...

There is an episode of Cheers in which Sam, the owner of the bar, is doing battle with the owner of the upstairs restaurant. Mr. Hill. Hill claims ownership of Sam’s backroom and walls it off.

Sam sees this and goes ballistic. “He is sooo.... EVIL,” and exhausted Sam says after trying to knock down the wall. “I can’t fight the evil.”

But you can... : )