Gematria: The Elite's Obsession With Numbers

By pockets | Mon, October 09 2017

The world we live in today is controlled by an elite cabal. Very wealthy men and women own the land, control the religions,secret societies, the media, the banks, and the resources. They don't care about us. They treat us like cattle. To be branded, taxed and milked dry. They have been ruling since before the days of Babylon and probably much longer. They have installed puppet governments around the world that represent them not us. The sooner people realize this the better off we will be.

This elite cabal are obsessed with numbers and rituals. They study the caballah (where the word cabal comes from) and as part of their practice they are well versed in Gematria. This elite that controls the media, 5-6 corporations control the media, codes all their stories and sports with Gematria.

What is Gematria? Very few people outside of this group know anything about Gematria. Gematria is the ancient caballistic practice of coding numbers into words. In the beginning, so it is written, God merged the number with letter. There are many different ways of figuring out the Gematria of a word. Why haven't you heard about this? Who controls the media and the state run school system?

I will give you four examples.

1. English Ordinal. a=1, b=2. c=3, etc..and k=11,l=12, s=19, z=26

2. English Reduction- l=12 in reduction =3 ,z=8, s=10 and 1, k is a master number in numerology and can be 11 or 2.

3. English reverse- a=26, b=25 etc..z=1

4. English reverse reduction= a=8 and so on..

There are over 30 different ways (or ciphers)to find the Gematria of a word, phrase or sentence. To figure it out you simply add these letters in a word together.

Lets take the word, fox for example.f=6, o=15, x=24= 45

fox= 45 in English ordinal. Lets do English reduction f=6, o=6, x=6

fox=18 in English reduction. Also notice its 6,6,6.

Lets do English Reverse- f=21, o=12, x=3

fox=36 in English Reverse

Isn't this fun?! Lets try English Reverse reduction- f=3,o=3,x=3.Notice the 3,3,3

fox=9 in English Reverse Reduction

This elite cabal has developed the language and its based on Gematria

The priesthood were the only literate peoples in the world for centuries. Education was originally only for the wealthy.

Check out this online Gematria calculator: http://gematrinator.com/calculator/index.php

and this intro to Gematria:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aGsHUcdydWI