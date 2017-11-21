Happy Thanksgiving Week Thank You to the #MeToo Movement For Helping Women Say What They Need To Say!

By CrisEricson2016 | Sun, November 19 2017

Happy Thanksgiving Week Thankyou to the #MeToo movement For Helping Women Say What They Need To Say!

'Me too' movement renews Equal Rights Amendment push

USA TODAY - 2 days ago

WASHINGTON — Equal Rights Amendment advocates think this could be their moment. As women increasingly come forward with stories of sexual assault and harassment, advocates are seeing the “me too” movement as an opportunity to renew their push for Constitutional protections...

Me Too spread virally as a two-word hashtag used on social media in October 2017 to denounce sexual assault and harassment...

My #MeToo story by Cris Ericson



SEXUAL SADO-MASOCHISM, THE OTHER KIND OF SEXUAL ABUSE AGAINST WOMEN!!!

Did U.S. Senator Patrick Leahy conspire with others to allow them to commit sadomasochism, a sex crime?

Unfortunately, some men get sexually aroused by the sights and sounds of a woman in pain,

for example, in the book and movie: Fifty Shades of Grey

Back in 1990 I was assaulted and battered during the filming of a movie, Point Break.

The other movie extras said I was the one who got hit, so I had to do something about it. I went through FOUR attorneys who REFUSED to find out what Patrick Swayze repeatedly threw at me, scene after scene, while I screamed in pain, and the assistant director screamed,“if you leave the set, you’ll never work again!”, and “these are harmless special effects!”.

To find out WHAT the "harmless special effects" (which hurt me so much) were made out of, I then took a course in workers’ rights and industrial relations at UCLA which included the ADA, Americans with Disabilities Act law. I took two home correspondence paralegal courses. I decided to represent myself in court, and after seven years I finally learned how to file a complaint against California State OSHA and brought in Federal OSHA and got the material safety data hazard sheets showing he chemicals I was assaulted and battered and blasted with, all the while the people running the movie set screamed at me that I wasn’t hurt. In the end, I was covered in purple bruises and in tears.

After getting the material safety data hazard sheets showing I was assaulted and battered and blasted with lead azide, lead styphnate and PETN plastic high explosives, I was never allowed a court hearing ever again, and all my court briefs and filings and documents were DISMISSED and denied.

In 1999 I received an F.B.I. freedom of action report stating they expunged and destroyed material to do with explosives.

In 2004 I found out that U.S. Senator Patrick Leahy had been taking campaign donations repeatedly from my opposing attorneys (I was representing myself) while my case was in federal court in New York City.

I confronted him about this in a live televised political candidate debate, where I was a candidate running for U.S. Senate, and all he said was, “it’s past the statute of limitations.” ROBERT MUELLER WAS HEAD OF THE F.B.I. THEN.

In 2005 I received an email from one of my former opposing attorneys (I had lost all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court, absolutely bewildered that I could lose a case of toxic tort beyond the exclusivity of workers’ compensation jurisdiction where the employers had fraudulently concealed that I was assaulted and battered and blasted with concealed military high explosives) and the attorney stated that THEY SOLD THE OUT TAKE FILM FOOTAGE, SO I COULD NOT APPEAL ANYMORE. ROBERT MUELLER WAS HEAD OF THE F.B.I. THEN!

THEY SOLD THE EVIDENCE THAT WAS NEVER ALLOWED TO BE ADMITTED INTO COURT, EVEN THOUGH FEDERAL LAW REQUIRES THE RECORD OF INDUSTRIAL EXPOSURE TO BE ADMITTED INTO EVIDENCE.

I was sickened by this email. WHO did they sell the out-take film footage of me covered in purple bruises and crying streams of tears and shaking in pain to? WHO? DID YOU BUY THE OUT-TAKE FILM FOOTAGE U.S. SENATOR PATRICK LEAHY?



THIS MAY BE SEXUAL SADO MASOCHISM IF MEN ARE GETTING THEIR SEXUAL THRILLS FROM LOOKING AT FILM FOOTAGE OF ME CRYING IN PAIN AND COVERED IN PURPLE BRUISES!!!

This question has lingered in my mind for years.

Cris Ericson

