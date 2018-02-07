"Home is a place you grow up wanting to leave, and grow old wanting to get back to." - John Ed Pearce

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
Home » Opinion » Op/Ed

Heil Trumpler


By tomaidh | Wed, February 07 2018

Our illustrious leader has just
announced that he’s planning to have a ”Grand Military Parade” (his words).

It seems that a few years back there
was a guy named “Adolph” who also liked military parades.

