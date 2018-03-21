How Many People Are In Prison For Identity Theft? Why Not Put The Owners Of Facebook In Prison For Identity Theft?

How many people are in prison for identity theft? Why not Facebook?
Just because the owners of Facebook are rich beyond belief, a profit they made selling our personal data, are they above the law? Why haven't their computer servers been confiscated and seized?
"... data-mining firm Cambridge Analytica has a link to a Chinese security and logistics company run by Erik Prince...who founded private military company Blackwater...."
"...Cambridge Analytica, has been accused of improperly using information from more than 50 million Facebook accounts...."
..."China's biggest state-owned company, Citic, is a major FSG shareholder."... [note: BEIJING (Reuters) - Hong Kong-listed Frontier Services Group (FSG), co-founded by former U.S. military services contractor Erik Prince]
"...was announced that Britain's information commissioner Elizabeth Denham is pursuing a warrant to search Cambridge Analytica's computer servers..."
"...to investigate Facebook and political campaign consultants Cambridge Analytica over the alleged misuse of millions of people's data...." Copyright 2017 The Associated Press
Vermont could lead
I'd like to see Vermont lead the nation by requiring those selling access to private, personal data to pay us for it, after we opt-in.
I gave up Facebook years ago. Some people thought it was sour grapes or jealous, but really, it is because Facebook is an awful company. It's a form you fill out to tell a data company about yourself, all day long. They take that info and sell it to people who want to manipulate you secretively. It's ugly. It's dumb. There are alternatives. Life is fine without it.
The one promise - that having a presence on Facebook would lead to more "customers" was a lie. We'd post there and watch our traffic drop here. So we deactivated the account years ago and stuck with Twitter, which has a better record of caring about privacy.
Our new iBrattleboro, about to launch, will have a local social media component built-in this time for all registered users. You can have your wall/timeline, and friends, and so on. And we have no interest in selling any data. You CAN quit Facebook this week and keep on going. I hope people give it a try, for their own sake. : )