How Safe Are All Amtrak Train Crossings in Vermont? Review Latest Death In Another State & Re-inspect, Please!

By CrisEricson2016 | Wed, January 31 2018

Insurance Liability Question -

Ask Republicans:

Who Paid for the Privately Chartered Amtrak Train

that killed one person

in the truck the train hit?

Will this be the Republicans downfall,

rather than

the Russian investigation?

Do the Republicans have a liability issue

under insurance laws for the person killed

when their chartered Amtrak train

collided with a truck and a person died?

WHO PAID FOR THE CHARTERED TRAIN

RIDE? WERE POLITICAL FINANCE

LAWS VIOLATED?

http://www.ckom.com/rss/train-carrying-gop-lawmakers-strikes-trash-truck...

... "the chartered Amtrak train, which set out

from the nation’s capital with lawmakers,

family members and staff for the luxury

Greenbrier resort in White Sulphur Springs,

West Virginia."...

..."said the crossing arms had been known to

malfunction often, sometimes not working

when a train was approaching, sometimes

coming down for no reason. Sometimes, he

said, they stayed down for hours.

"A guy was up here just yesterday or the day

before taking a look at them," he said."...

... "manager at Buckingham Branch Railroad,

which leases the stretch of track and is

responsible for maintenance, said she was

unaware of any problems with equipment at

the crossing."...

One person in the truck died,

two were injured;

why were there three people

in a truck cabin that might only be

meant to hold two?

Why don't members of U.S. Congress

discuss policy in the U.S. Congress?

Is it fraud in a fiduciary capacity

for American taxpayers

to have to pay

for heating and lighting

and building maintenance

in the U.S. Congress building

if they are just going to go

somewhere else to discuss policy?

January 31, 2018

while Republican members

of the United States Congress

were on a train

to a POLICY RETREAT in West Virginia,

the train crashed into a

truck and killed a person.

Train Carrying Republican Lawmakers

to Retreat Crashes Into Truck

https://www.nytimes.com/2018/01/31/us/gop-retreat-train-crash.html

"An Amtrak train carrying

Republican lawmakers

to their annual policy retreat

crashed into a large truck

in rural Virginia on Wednesday

killing one of the truck's passengers."

Cris Ericson tweeted:

$$$? Why did the GOP members

of U.S. Congress

go on a RETREAT?

TAXPAYERS PAY FOR

YOUR OFFICE

IN WASHINGTON,D.C.

ISN'T THAT GOOD ENOUGH

FOR YOU?

Shame, shame, shame on

YOUR "RETREAT" elitism!

@POTUS @DNC @GOP

https://www.opensecrets.org/news/2017/01/lobbyists-donors-gop-retreat/

Influence & Lobbying

OpenSecrets Blog

Lobbyists and donors get behind

GOP, Democratic retreats

by Niv M. Sultan

January 27, 2017

(ONE YEAR AGO)

..." the retreat, which was intended

to solidify the

Republican party’s game plan

and unite the moving pieces of the

GOP-controlled White House

Senate and House."

..."President Trump,

who stopped by the retreat..."

..."The retreat is,

for the most part,

[but not all, so where does the

rest of the money come from?

$$$ taxpayers???]

sponsored by the

Congressional Institute,

a nonprofit group"...

..." the organization has put together

Republican conclaves for decades."...

..." members of the

Congressional Institute’s

board of directors are current

or former lobbyists"...

..."Lobbyists, along with organizations

that engage in lobbying activities,

cannot fund lawmaker travel

(which includes transportation

lodging and meals)

for events lasting longer than one day.

But because the Congressional Institute

does not lobby —

its board members lobby

for other entities

rather than for the institute

— the corporation is allowed to fund

retreats"....

..." lobbyists cannot travel with lawmakers

or plan any aspects of the retreat,

they can participate once there."...

----------------------------------------

EXPOSE HOW LOBBYISTS

CONTROL POLITICIANS

LIKE PUPPETS,

RATHER THAN POLITICIANS

BEING HELD ACCOUNTABLE

TO THEIR VOTERS!