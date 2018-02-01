How Safe Are All Amtrak Train Crossings in Vermont? Review Latest Death In Another State & Re-inspect, Please!

Insurance Liability Question -
Ask Republicans:
Who Paid for the Privately Chartered Amtrak Train
that killed one person
in the truck the train hit?
Will this be the Republicans downfall,
rather than
the Russian investigation?
Do the Republicans have a liability issue
under insurance laws for the person killed
when their chartered Amtrak train
collided with a truck and a person died?
WHO PAID FOR THE CHARTERED TRAIN
RIDE? WERE POLITICAL FINANCE
LAWS VIOLATED?
... "the chartered Amtrak train, which set out
from the nation’s capital with lawmakers,
family members and staff for the luxury
Greenbrier resort in White Sulphur Springs,
West Virginia."...
..."said the crossing arms had been known to
malfunction often, sometimes not working
when a train was approaching, sometimes
coming down for no reason. Sometimes, he
said, they stayed down for hours.
"A guy was up here just yesterday or the day
before taking a look at them," he said."...
... "manager at Buckingham Branch Railroad,
which leases the stretch of track and is
responsible for maintenance, said she was
unaware of any problems with equipment at
the crossing."...
One person in the truck died,
two were injured;
why were there three people
in a truck cabin that might only be
meant to hold two?
Why don't members of U.S. Congress
discuss policy in the U.S. Congress?
Is it fraud in a fiduciary capacity
for American taxpayers
to have to pay
for heating and lighting
and building maintenance
in the U.S. Congress building
if they are just going to go
somewhere else to discuss policy?
January 31, 2018
while Republican members
of the United States Congress
were on a train
to a POLICY RETREAT in West Virginia,
the train crashed into a
truck and killed a person.
Train Carrying Republican Lawmakers
to Retreat Crashes Into Truck
"An Amtrak train carrying
Republican lawmakers
to their annual policy retreat
crashed into a large truck
in rural Virginia on Wednesday
killing one of the truck's passengers."
Cris Ericson tweeted:
$$$? Why did the GOP members
of U.S. Congress
go on a RETREAT?
TAXPAYERS PAY FOR
YOUR OFFICE
IN WASHINGTON,D.C.
ISN'T THAT GOOD ENOUGH
FOR YOU?
Shame, shame, shame on
YOUR "RETREAT" elitism!
@POTUS @DNC @GOP
Influence & Lobbying
OpenSecrets Blog
Lobbyists and donors get behind
GOP, Democratic retreats
by Niv M. Sultan
January 27, 2017
(ONE YEAR AGO)
..." the retreat, which was intended
to solidify the
Republican party’s game plan
and unite the moving pieces of the
GOP-controlled White House
Senate and House."
..."President Trump,
who stopped by the retreat..."
..."The retreat is,
for the most part,
[but not all, so where does the
rest of the money come from?
$$$ taxpayers???]
sponsored by the
Congressional Institute,
a nonprofit group"...
..." the organization has put together
Republican conclaves for decades."...
..." members of the
Congressional Institute’s
board of directors are current
or former lobbyists"...
..."Lobbyists, along with organizations
that engage in lobbying activities,
cannot fund lawmaker travel
(which includes transportation
lodging and meals)
for events lasting longer than one day.
But because the Congressional Institute
does not lobby —
its board members lobby
for other entities
rather than for the institute
— the corporation is allowed to fund
retreats"....
..." lobbyists cannot travel with lawmakers
or plan any aspects of the retreat,
they can participate once there."...
----------------------------------------
EXPOSE HOW LOBBYISTS
CONTROL POLITICIANS
LIKE PUPPETS,
RATHER THAN POLITICIANS
BEING HELD ACCOUNTABLE
TO THEIR VOTERS!