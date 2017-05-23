“Without deviation from the norm, progress is not possible.” - Frank Zappa

Op/Ed

Irrefragable Truth


By Vidda | Tue, May 23 2017

I do not know how to teach philosophy without becoming a disturber of established religion.
~ Spinoza

To this day the trifecta of human fear, ignorance and superstition remains unparalleled. Without adequate tools to assimilate knowledge, early humans evolved beliefs to deal with the unknown. No other set of ensuing attitudes have supplanted those irrational beliefs.

Competitively speaking, science is a latecomer. It got off to a slow start because it requires critical thinking. Science places a greater demand and reliance on "the little grey cells." Belief, on the other hand, is the path of least resistance for the lazy man who'd rather be told what to believe then think for themselves.

There exists a gulf that separates humanity; those who believe in life after death and those who do not. Is it possible that too many people who believe they have a place to go after they die have a callous regard for other living things? How can we expect to enjoy a healthy environment if most people believe they are in these temporary surroundings waiting to be transported to a better one?

It has to be that callous, selfish belief makes it possible for some people to be far less concerned with their earthly actions and the failure to take responsibility for those actions. After all, there are many Christians who assume that a paradise of sorts awaits them when they die.

Believers with their personal immortality have a Plan B. If this milieu doesn't work out for them they have their own little afterlife waiting for them. They depend on their Plan B, for above all, there are no death duties...

Science, regrettably so, has no Plan B. It's now or never. Failure to carry to carry humanity over the top comes with severe and lasting penalties.

This speaks plainly to the irrefragable fact that scientific disciplines and belief systems are not only incompatible but mutually-exclusive. You cannot roll the dice and get a three and a five in a single die. In the real world, life is not a game theory.

Vidda Crochetta

Also published:
Letter: Irrefragable truth
Posted Monday, May 23, 2017
http://www.reformer.com/stories/letter-irrefragable-truth,508061?

