Mainstream News: USA Heroic in Vietnam 15 Years No Victory 7 Million Dead, TV News: Trump Dangerous

For many years now the US government has had the best of relations and profitable trade with the Communist Government of Vietnam, the very same Vietnamese government it tried to overthrow for 30 years during the administrations of 6 US presidents, taking the lives of 7 million Vietnamese, Laotians and Cambodians[1] with twice as many millions maimed, mutilated and deformed, not to mention the lives of invaders, 58,220 from the USA, 75,581 French, 4,407 South Koreans, 500 Thai, 351 New Zealanders. The cost for Americans was more than one trillion dollars (2017 equivalent worth) - the financial loss to the Vietnamese, Laotians and Cambodian is usually of little interest to the invaders.[2]

The amount of bombs dropped by Americans on the innocent citizens of tiny French Indochina was more than twice the amount of bombs dropped in Europe, Africa and Asia during the Second World War, and this includes bombs dropped on the cities of Hanoi and Haiphong by American hero Senator John McCain, who proudly ran for president on his military record in spite of Nuremberg Counsel for Prosecution General Telford Taylor having said he would have been proud to have prosecuted US flyers shot down while bombing in Vietnam.[3]

What mastery of fake news, blacked out news, selected news and outrageously sleazy news discussion, to have been able to continue get a near majority of Americans to accept as heroes, any American who participated in this mega enormous crime against humanity of holocaust proportions visited upon the Buddhist populations of largely famers in three French colonies seeking independence.

In his thundering truthful news sermon Beyond Vietnam - a Time to Break Silence, given in New York city halfway through the US genocide in French Indochina, Martin Luther King gave an accurate short history of US crimes in Vietnam from 1945 up to the time he spoke,“The Vietnamese people proclaimed their own independence in 1945 after a combined French and Japanese occupation. Even though they quoted the American Declaration of Independence in their own document of freedom, we refused to recognize them. Instead, For nine years we vigorously supported the France in its effort at reconquest of her former colony. Even before the French were defeated at Dien Bien Phu, they began to despair of their reckless action, but we did not. We encouraged them with our huge financial and military supplies to continue the war even after they had lost the will. Soon we were paying almost the full costs of this tragic [French] attempt at recolonization.

After the French were defeated [the United States, under President Eisenhower, blocked the all Vietnam election agreed upon by France in Geneva, an election that Eisenhower later confessed hero Ho Chi Minh would have easily won], started supporting a man named Diem who turned out to be one of the most ruthless dictators in the history of the world. He set out to silence all opposition. People were brutally murdered because they raised their voices against the brutal policies of Diem. And the peasants watched and cringed United States troops who came to help quell the insurgency that Diem's methods had aroused. When Diem was overthrown, came the long line of military dictatorships. And who are we supporting in Vietnam today? It's a man by the name of general Ky [Air Vice Marshal Nguyen Cao Ky] who fought with the French against his own people, and who said on one occasion that the greatest hero of his life is Hitler. This is who we are supporting in Vietnam today. Oh, our government and the press generally won't tell us these things, but God told me to tell you this morning."

"We have corrupted their women and children and killed their men - children, homeless, without clothes, running in packs on the streets like animals... children degraded by our soldiers as they beg for food, children selling their sisters to our soldiers, soliciting for their mothers. We have destroyed their land and their crops. we poison their water as we kill a million acres of their crops. as the bulldozers roar through their areas preparing to destroy the precious trees... they languish under our bombs and consider us, not their fellow Vietnamese, the real enemy. They move sadly and apathetically, primarily women and children and the aged, as we herd them off the land of their fathers into concentration camps where minimal social needs are rarely met. They know they must move on or be destroyed by our bombs..."we may have killed a million of them, mostly children.”[4]

Because at the time, everyone was used to hearing mainstream media fake news about Vietnam, King’s angry truthful news sermon shook the world. Newspapers outside the US ran the headline in large bold print, KING CALLS US GREATEST PURVEYOR OF VIOLENCE IN WORLD,but US fake news media vilified King as an ‘unpatriotic traitor’ [5] frightening African Americans in the civil rights movement led by King. [6]

King was organizing a second march on Washington to connect the suffering from poverty with the war on the Vietnamese, when he was shot dead,[7] one year to the day after his first truthful news sermon about Vietnam. The the frighteningly destructive riots of African Americans in US cities brought about a US media change to heralding King as a civil rights hero worthy of being the only America with a national holiday on his birthday.

Fake News producing CBS, NBC, ABC, eventually joined by Fox, CNN and PBS along with New York Times led print media have conspired for a half century to make sure no mention is ever made of Martin Luther King’s 1967 earth shaking sermons Beyond Vietnam[4] and Why I am Against the War in Vietnam in which King had condemned his government as ‘the greatest purveyor of violence in the world for its atrocity wars and covert violence on three continents since 1945 meant to maintain unjust predatory overseas investments, and held all Americans responsible for being unwilling to give up the privileges and pleasures that come from the overseas profits US atrocities protect.’[4] News falsifying mainstream media blocks the memory of King’s anti US government nightmarish sermons with over the top lavish amounts of programing praising to heaven King’s civil rights speech “I Have a Dream”during the March on Washington four years earlier when the US invasion of Vietnam had not yet quite reached genocidal proportions.

Corporate monopoly owned fake news generating mainstream sources of 98% of all entertainment and information have had no problem faking Americans out of awareness of the indisputable and monstrous truths noted in the opening paragraphs of this essay.

Former US Attorney General Ramsey Clark feels the if the earlier US genocidal destruction of Korea and corporate media role in portraying it as noble and necessary had been investigated, there is good chance that America’s second and greater genocidal destruction in Vietnam might not have been unable to have been pulled off.

Ramsey Clark points out that US media repressed the history of the 1905 US colonial crime of recognizing Korea as territory of Imperial Japan in return for Japan recognizing US right to own the Philippines,[8] and that US media sanitized the American invasion and brutal occupation afterWWII as if Korea was Japanese territory and not a country to liberate.

Subsequently, mainstream media did not report that US State Department officials, arriving in Korea with the US Army disbanded the government of the Korean People's Republic installed a week earlier on September 6, in Seoul by delegates from local peoples' offices elected in all provinces throughout the peninsula, formed when Japan announced intention to surrender (August 10). These State Department officials proceeded without any Korean authorization whatsoever to immediately cut Korea into two parts to be occupied by US and Soviet troops, establishing a military government, flying Sungman Rhee in from Washington DC (in General MacArthur's private plane), eventually installing him as president of a separate South Korea Government that include collaborators with the Japanese, and outlawed all strikes, declaring the KPR and all its activities illegal and began a deadly terror of persecution of members of the disallowed Korean Peoples Republic, communists, socialists, unionists and anyone against the the partition and demanding an independent Korea. Instead of reporting the above, US mainstream media reported only insidious fake news about all nations ruled by communist parties. From 1946 to 1949 mainstream news hid from its audiences that US in effect declared war on the popular movement of Korea south of the 38th Parallel and sets in motion a repressive campaign dismantling the Peoples' Committees and their supporters throughout the south, becoming massively homicidal as Rhee's special forces and secret police took the lives of some 100,000 men, women and children as documented recently by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission set up by the National Assembly of the Republic of (South) Korea in 2001. On the Island of Cheju alone, within a year, as many as 60,000 of its 300,000 residents were murdered, while another 40,000 fled by sea to nearby Japan some two years before the Koreans from the north liberated the South from a hated and genocidal regime. [UN sources and Wikipedia]

1950, June 28 —North Korea’s army swept down and unified the peninsula in five short weeks (except for the US Navy defended port city of Pusan); with little resistance from South Korea’s ROK military as most of its soldiers either defected or went home. Koreans had themselves reunited the nation America had criminally divided. Fake news justified a second US invasion and bombing of every city and town flat, both in the South and in the North, killing three million Koreans in the their own beloved country. This set the pattern of media preached patriotic insanity about protecting American freedom, that would make the same patriotic insanity digestible when years later America murdered millions of Vietnamese, Laotians and Cambodians in their own beloved countries.

1953-2013 — The US using its control over international financial institutions and its power over the financial policies of most of the nations on Earth, keeps in place economy crippling sanctions and trade blockades (only loosening them slightly from time to time in attempts to halt the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea production of nuclear weapons as it faces a US, constantly condemning it in intense belligerency, massively armed with ever new nuclear weapons. (US sanctions obviously violate Principle VI c. Crimes Against Humanity: “inhuman acts done against any civilian population.”)

1945-2013 — The US Government, under control of its speculative investment banking elite, uses the gigantic world-wide reach of its likewise controlled US media cartel to manufacture an upside-down reality regarding US business and government intentions in Korea (and elsewhere), by blocking, slanting, omission, disinformation, misinformation and a virulent demonization of a nation once bombed flat, twice over, by US war planes; a six-decade propaganda campaign surely prosecutable as a media crime against peace under Principle VI c. of the universally signed on to Nuremberg Principles in the UN Charter.5

2013 March — An other example of US media crimes against peace, is the present startling situation, as offered in US TV and print media, namely, that of the somewhat tiny nation, North Korea (size of US State of Pennsylvania), threatening the greatest military power the world has ever seen, possessing tens of thousands of nuclear weapons, with a nuclear attack, not for the sake of the bravely warning of its defense and retaliation power to ward of a feared attack from US planes and ships which periodically fire heavy weapons of mass destruction within earshot of its capital Pyongyang as part of frequent military exercises off its coast; the whole world is constantly ‘informed’ of what a madcap menace its leader is, by a Pentagon fed US media, which at the same time is justifying US bombings, invasions, occupations of some three dozen other small nations.

When the Korean and Vietnam mass murderous debacles (in the end, the US lost in both cases) were allowed to go uninvestigated, mainstream fake news media was able to inculcate in the public mind a doctrine of ‘Kill communists anywhere and everywhere even in their very own countries to protect American freedom at home.’ This kill communists unofficial doctrine carried through during subsequent US genocidal regime change ‘humanitarian military interventions’ in dozens of other Asian, Latin American and Middle Eastern nations. Nearly every country in Latin America has either been invaded or had its government overthrown with CIA fed media fake news assistance.[10] Once the absurdity of murdering for America, even getting killed murdering for America, became worshiped as heroic patriotism, it was easy enough to switch over to hailing the murder of Muslims that media has promoted since 9/11.

On 9/11, 2001 sixteen Saudi Arabians had flow planes into the World Trade Center and Pentagon. The GIs invading Afghanistan and Iraq afterwards were taught by fake news mainstream media to think they were giving merciless ‘payback for 9/11.’ Osama bin Ladin, credited with planning 9/11, had received some funding from the US in Afghanistan after he and tens thousands of Arabs had been invited into Afghanistan to fight the Soviets, who had come to the aid of a popular women liberating new socialist government in Kabul under heavy attack from Islamic terrorist warlords secretly funded, equipped and trained by CIA. The second time USA funded Islamic fundamentalist terror was in Iraq when funding and weapons were given to Sunni Iraqis to fight Shiite militias. The third time, when the CIA used veteran terrorists to impersonate a popular uprising against Gaddafi, and presently have destroyed much of Syria aiding a US ordered regime change in Syria.[12] All this has been covered up by CIA fed mainstream media.

Long trained by CIA fed mainstream media psyop promoting the murder of ‘enemies’ of the United States as desirable patriotism, Americans now seem to glow with pride when learning of covert US criminal operations, even murders ordered by US presidents. The US government owned Smithsonian TV channel has shown an entertaining history program detailing Eisenhower having put a contract out on popular Congo President Patrice, and initiating further crimes in the Congo, the consequences of which are still seen today, with death having already been brought to at least twenty-five million Congolese. This long continuing genocide in the Congo has kept central Africa open to further genocidal European exploitation, especially once Africa’s main protector, wealthy Libya’s Muammar Gaddafi, Chairman of the African Union, was taken out by the greatest use of utterly fake news ever seen.[11] Examples of US presidents authorizing covert homicides can now be openly presented as interesting factual history, of course always within fake news context, e.g. Kennedy’s authorization of the assassination of Fidel Castro; Reagan’s stealth surprise air strikes on Libya in open attempt to assassinate Gaddafi; Bush junior’s pridefully announced intentions to commit what were international crimes against humanity in Iraq and Afghanistan; Obama’s serial drone murders. This short article skips over both secret and open crimes assisted by fake news by all the other presidents since FDR, who, Prof. Noam Chomsky of MIT says would have been hanged if tried under the same Nuremberg Principles that the Nazis were tried under, principles that became international law.

The CIA, arm of the power elite investors in WMD, invasions and bombings and the source of fake news and fake patriotism has, for the first time, a problem with a US president. A ‘crazy,’ ‘mentally unstable’ and ‘extremely dangerous’ President Trump has been saying that “US regime change death and destruction in the Middle East was wrong and the five trillion dollars they cost should have been spent at home on America’s infrastructure,” that “NATO is obsolete;” that “the US should seek friendship with China and Russia;” that he likes Xi Jinping and Putin, (America's perennial and sacrosanct mortal enemies!) and that he would get along fine with them. Trump has called two term fellow Republican President, George Bush, a liar for having lied about Iraq having weapons of mass destruction and has voiced suspicion about the 9/11 attack that happened so easily on Bush's watch. Trump has disputed hailing former presidential candidate Senator John McCain, 2008 Republican presidential candidate, a hero for having been shot down while bombing Vietnam. Trump has asked, "why must the United States lead the world everywhere on the globe and play the role of the world's policeman, now for example in Ukraine? "Trump asks, "why does the United States always pursue regime changes -- Iraq, Libya, Ukraine, and now it wants a regime change in Syria, Damascus, when the result is disaster." Most importantly, Trump has condemned and ridiculed eighty percent of media's reporters and commentators as pathetic liars, which comes close to the what is in reality that one hundred percent who are willing to preposterously describe America's running crimes against humanity as heroic deeds in defense of American freedom.

Trump in his running battle with lying mainstream media has Albert Einstein, the greatest mind of the 20th century, on his side.

Way back in 1954, even before CIA Operation Mockingbird had gained control of everyone of importance in US media,[10] Albert Einstein described why our civilization continues to be "like an axe in the had of a pathological criminal,":"Under existing conditions, private capitalists inevitably control, directly or indirectly, the main sources of information (press, radio, education). It is thus extremely difficult, and indeed in most cases quite impossible, for the individual citizen to come to objective conclusions and to make intelligent use of his political rights." -- [Albert Einstein, Essays in Humanism]

The hight of Trump’s ‘dangerous unpredictability’ saw Trump defending his respect of President Putin. When challenged by his interviewer with, “But Putin is a killer!” Trump answered, "There are a lot of killers. You think our country's so innocent?" Trump later added, “I was against the invasion of Iraq - a lot of people were killed.” "He's running his country and at least he's a leader, unlike what we have in this country," In December of 2015, Trump had told MSNBC’s ‘Morning Joe,’ "I think our country does plenty of killing also, Joe, so you know. There's a lot of stupidity going on in the world right now, a lot of killing, a lot of stupidity."

If the investors in WMD and profitable genocide on Wall Street don’t shut this ‘wildly crazy’ president up, people might get the idea that all the regime change death and destruction starting with Korea were as US Congressman Ron Paul said over and over again during presidential candidate debates in 2012, “illegal, unconstitutional and a horrific loss of life.”

Four years earlier fake news mainstream media ridiculed Obama’s Pastor, Rev. Jeremiah Wright, and as a joke televised sound bites of Wright, his finger pointing up in the air and shouting in a angry voice,“God damn America for her crimes against humanity!” Wright

Twenty-five years from now, these candidly frank and un self censored pronouncements of Trump, Ron Paul and Jeremiah Wright will not sound unique. Within twenty-five years a confident socialist China will have slowly replaced the USA as the world’s most influential nation (as China had been for two thousand years without need to plunder less affluent neighbors).

There is a more sane and harmonious world coming as the USA loses it power to misinform and disinform through it present powerful CIA managed cartel of giant entertainment and news corporations telecasting via satellites.

An initial change will come in the form of an influx of truthful news and saner entertainment breaking the West's vice-like grip on sources of information/disinformation promoting egoistic self-indulgence and the West’s ability to promote, disseminate and inculcate lies enabling profitable investments in genocide.

"According to conservative estimates, by 2017, China will overtake the United States as the world's largest economy, and by 2050, its economy will be twice as large as that of the United States. Chinese influence will extend well beyond the economic sphere. The full social, cultural and political repercussions of China's ascendancy will be felt sooner. In the coming decades, the West will be confronted with the fact that its systems, institutions and values are no longer the only ones on offer." [When China Rules the World -The End of the Western World and the Birth of a New Global Order by Martin Jacques] [13]

In a multipolar world, the absurdities, illogic and insanity that justifies US NATO UN genocide will no longer be successfully propagated. These outrageous fabrications just wont wash when exposed to the light of day by new major sources of information powering out of Asia, Africa and Latin America that will appear as world economic power shifts Eastward and Southward.

When the Anglo-American axis no longer controls a reconstituted UN and its courts, some of the news reporting celebrities could be sued in cases where false reporting can be proven to have been accessory after the fact to crimes against humanity. Five Nazi media celebrities were convicted at Nuremberg. Two were hanged, one committed suicide and two received prison sentences.

Meanwhile, as we wait for pathetically criminal Western media to soon go out of business, Ramsey Clark says, “Keep the Faith.”

Fake news was the hand maiden of the five centuries of European and descendant American imperial conquest of the whole world - even its tiniest islands.

The New England banks of European colonies in America needed fake news about Africans to justify genocidal racist slavery, fake news about Native Americans Mexicans, Filipinos to excuse land banks generated genocidal wars against these peoples. President Wilson founded the fake news manufacturing Committee on Public Information to trick Americans into accepting US entrance in World War One for which the new Federal Reserve was the mega gigantic loan shark. Fake News about the Russian Revolution blessed the two US army invasions of a brand new Soviet Russia, and kept up the fake news ‘Red Scare’ to cover the huge US investments and joint venturing that built the Nazi Wehrmacht from zilch up to world #1 military force during the first five years of Hitler’s reign as a ‘bulwark’ against the Soviet Union - circumventing the Versailles Treaty prohibition on German rearmament. Fake news whipped up the Cold War against a Soviet Union whose cities were half destroyed, its 27 million dead representing more than half the dead in World War Two, the profits from which had made Wall Street the owner of the world’s first single superpower. US Universities, supposed vaunted citadels of open mind learning are America’s bastions of fake news chaired by establishment figures who officiate over parameters of academia that adhere to study for study’s sake using the intentionally deceiving angled for war acceptance New York Times as the newspaper of record and ‘news.’ Most major universities depend heavily on the Pentagon to support their research in physical sciences and engineering and to train graduate students. Fake news reaches into elementary school books and carries upwards to create what can be perceived by Third World immigrants as the fake minds of most Americans - something indeed exceptional in the sense of fake news promoting American exceptionalism.

1. This archival research peoples historian calculates 7 million as being on the conservative side. It includes what is labeled in Western histories as the First Indochinese War, created when American ships transported troops of the French Colonial Armed Forces back into the Vietnam it had left in the hands of Vichy French ally Japan. Truman betrayed the Vietnamese declaration of independence officiated at by an American colonel and a British major. 7 million figure includes the horrific toll of lives lost in Cambodia after American withdrawal from Vietnam that would have never occurred had the US never overthrown the neutral government of King Sihanouk and later carpet bombed the Eastern half of Cambodia.

see entry history of US crimes in Vietnam within the Ramsey Clark co-founded educational stimulus website, Prosecute US Crimes Against Humanity Now Campaign.

Jay Janson, who lived and taught in Korea for six years, is an archival research peoples historian activist, musician and writer; has lived and worked on all continents in 67 countries; articles on media published in China, Italy, UK, India, Sweden, Germany Vietnam and the US; now resides in NYC; First effort was a series of articles on deadly cultural pollution endangering seven areas of life emanating from Western corporate owned commercial media published in Hong Kong's Window Magazine 1993; is coordinator of the Howard Zinn co-founded King Condemned US Wars International Awareness Campaign and website historian of the Ramsey Clark co-founded Prosecute US Crimes Against Humanity Now Campaign featuring a country by country history of US crimes and laws pertaining.

Jay spent eight years as Assistant Conductor of the Vietnam Symphony Orchestra in Hanoi and also toured, with Dan Tai-Son, Tchaikovsky Competition First Prize winner, who practiced in a Hanoi bomb shelter. The orchestra was founded by Ho Chi Minh,and it plays most of its concerts in the Opera House, a diminutive copy of the Paris Opera. In 1945, US ally Ho, from a balcony overlooking the large square and flanked by an American Major and a British Colonel, declared Vietnam independent. Everyone in the orchestra lost family, "killed by the Americans" they would mention simply, with kind Buddhist equanimity.

.