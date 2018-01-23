"It's about time that governments feared the people instead of the other way around." - Henry Rollins

Home » Opinion » Op/Ed

Manning Versus Arpaio


By tomaidh | Tue, January 23 2018

In case you haven't heard, both Chelsea Manning and Joe Arpaio (convicted criminals) are running for US Senate (in different states).

There’s a world of difference between Obama’s commutation of Chelsea Manning’s sentence and Trump’s commutation of Joe Arpaio’s.

Joe Arpaio is the Arizona sheriff who profiled Latinos and defied a court order to stop.

Chelsea Manning spent seven years in prison for leaking classified documents, and had the balance of her 35-year sentence commuted by President Obama.

(She did the world a favor).

Some people used Obama's decision to commute Manning's sentence to justify Trump's decision to pardon Arpaio, who hasn't served any jail time for his conviction of criminal contempt or expressed any remorse for his history of racial
profiling.

Manning quickly shut them down: "Why does everyone insist on comparing my commutation with the pardon of some crooked cop?" she tweeted shortly after Trump pardoned Arpaio.

