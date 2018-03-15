No Uprising Gaddafi Loved by Libyans Confessed Italian PM Berlusconi As Italian NATO Planes Bombed

By jay janson | Wed, March 14 2018

Peoples History Briefings

"If you don't know history, it's like you were born yesterday; anyone up there in a position of power can tell you anything and you have no way of checking up on it." Howard Zinn (author of A People's History of the United States)

Now Documented! An Enormous Amount of Past Criminally Faked News Promoting Invasions and Bombings by Commercial Media - Some Even Admitted!

Readers can challenge US NATO UN justifications for ongoing deadly invasions and bombings by pointing to the now obvious self-indicting past lies and fake news which promoted past ‘humanitarian interventions’ that are now proven to have been indisputably fully prosecutable crimes of genocide.

The profits made by the US arms industry on Wall Street from all the death and destruction will be eventually targeted by the courts of a reorganized United Nations in adjudicating a plethora of lawsuits for reparations, indemnity and compensation, citing many millions of unlawful deaths and injuries, mega massive destruction of property and gargantuan theft of natural resources. Those of us who are awakened to the above must make some organized effort to make the arrival of this day of restitution and sanity arrive earlier than otherwise.

The many trillions of dollars assessed in reparations will make future investments in the illegal use of nationa l armed forces, secret services, sanctions and the public owned broadcasting and telecasting frequencies unprofitable and inoperable. These genocidal crimes against humanity and crimes against peace have already been prosecuted in the hearts and souls of grieving families of the victims. With our personal communication and learning technology racing forward these already documented mass crimes will be prosecuted beforehand in the court of public opinion world wide.

LIBYA - February 2011 - CNN manufactures phony ‘Arab Spring’ and this is intensely fake ‘corroborated’ by NGO's Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch and ‘leftist’ Democracy Now, Znet and Code Pink. Their Most of their lies of 2011 remain on the Internet and can be googled.

Libya had a UN Quality of Life Index higher than nine European countries, even higher than Russia. Free education and health care with everyone owning their own apartments, wage labor illegal and 142 tons of gold in its State Bank! Where are Libya’s $ billions in financial assets, its gold and its enormous greening the desert Great Man-Made River project described as the “eighth wonder of the world,” now? [1]

On 10, 9, 2011, The Leader of NATO Member Italy Confessed even as Italian warplanes bombed Libya! Silvio Berlusconi was Prime Minister for nine years in total, making him the longest-serving post-war Prime Minister of Italy. Berlusconi was the senior G8 leader from 2009 until 2011, the year Libya was destroyed and plundered by the Colonial Powers and their subservient UN.

"This has nothing to do with a popular uprising. The Libyan people love Gaddafi, as I was able to see when I went to Libya", Berlusconi said on September 9, 2011, during a party meeting in Rome. "Powerful people decided to give life to a new era by trying to oust Gaddafi," said Berlusconi, as reported by the Italian news agency ANSA.

Earlier in July, Berlusconi had already said he was against NATO intervention in Libya but "had to go along with it", He added: "What choice did I have considering America’s pressure, President Georgio Napolitano’s stance, and the Parliament’s decision?" therewith exposing the fragility of the alliance trying to murder Gaddafi. Berlusconi had indicted himself, for Italy had actively participated in the bombing of Libya since April 28. Day and night, Italian fighter jets take off from Birgi Trapani air force base in Sicily and from the aircraft carrier Garibaldi to drop their deadly cargo over the former Italian colony.

There exists not one photo or video of a peaceful protest (CNN reported peaceful protests being fired upon by Libyan soldiers and police.) There Was No Libyan Peaceful Protest, Just Murderous Gangs and Nic Robertson, Information Clearing House, June 20, 2011 http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/article28376.htm

On the other hand, on July 1st, 2011, nearly one million Libyans, out of a total population of six million, wildly demonstrated in favor of their nation’s government with a mile long green flag while listening to Gaddafi’s voice even as NATO warplanes were bombing nearby in Tripoli. See the videos, ignored by Western criminal media. [2]

Western Colonial Powered Criminal Media kept reporting Libyans demonstrating for democracy, but In 2009, Mr. Gaddafi invited the New York Times to Libya to spend two weeks observing the nation’s direct democracy. Even the New York Times, conceded that in Libya, the intention was that “everyone is involved in every decision…Tens of thousands of people take part in local committee meetings to discuss issues and vote on everything from foreign treaties to building schools.”[3]

Gaddafi was the first and only UN General Assembly delegate to ever to call for investigation of the UN itself for its role in the horrific loss of lives in Palestine and Korea. He demanded that besides those in Vietnam, Iraq, and that all bombings, invasions and occupations by US NATO forces must be investigated to seek justice and compensation for victims and survivors. Gaddafi bitterly explained the UN Charter's provisions were all negated by the domination of a 'Council of Terror' (Security Council) controlled by the Colonial Powers.

After forty years of building up Gaddafi as a villain and hateful brutal dictator worth assassination even at the cost of a hundred innocent Libyans as in President Reagan's ordered criminal 1988 airstrike, an abysmally uneducated and diseducated American public and its propagandized allied citizens in Europe, were ready to believe whatever infantile lies US criminal media drummed up, including that Gaddafi, who hah led a bloodless revolution and brought his country from the poorest in Affica to be its wealthiest, ordered a bomb to be put on a passenger plane filled with children, women and men.

End Notes

1. www.mathaba.net/news/?x=627411

and HUGE PRO GADDAFI RALLY IN TRIPOLI - RAW FOOTAGE, 7/2/2011, www.blacklistednews.com/?news_id=14505

intifada-palestine.com - This website is for sale! - intifada-palestine Resources and Information.1.

2. Libya’s Great Man-Made River Project, Goumbook.com / September 1, 2010 http://goumbook.com/libyas-great-man-made-river-project/

3. Gaddafi’s Libya Was Africa’s Most Prosperous Democracy by Garikai Chengu, Information Clearing House, 1, 14, 2013 http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/article33613.htm

Suggested Readings: Russians Calling Medvedev a "Traitor" for Not Vetoing UN NATO War on Libya in Larger Context, OpEdNews, 5/5/2016

Capitalism's Warplanes: CIA & al Qaeda Destroy Socialist Libya's 53rd Highest Living Standard a chronology, OpEdNews, 4/22/2011

China Gave Go-Ahead for Neocolonial Capitalist Destruction of Socialist Libya Why? Part I, OpEdNews, 5/9/2011 Bizarre Adulation? Gaddafi's Son Grandchildren Murdered by Queen's Royal Air Force after Royal Wedding? NATO has murdered the son and grandchildren of the leader of Socialist Libya, a former colony of imperialist nations now bombing a Libya that had risen to giving its citizens a higher standard than nine European nations including Russia - far and away #1 in Africa with free health care and free higher education. Real reasons for targeting Gaddafi and an orchestrated civil war are noted, OpEdNews,5/1/2011

Jay Janson, who lived and taught in Korea for six years, is an archival research peoples historian activist, musician and writer; has lived and worked on all continents in 67 countries; articles on media published in China, Italy, UK, India, Sweden, Germany Vietnam and the US; now resides in NYC; First effort was a series of articles on deadly cultural pollution endangering seven areas of life emanating from Western corporate owned commercial media published in Hong Kong’s Window Magazine 1993; is coordinator of the Howard Zinn co-founded King Condemned US Wars International Awareness Campaign: (King Condemned US Wars) http://kingcondemneduswars.blogspot.com/ and website historian of the Ramsey Clark co-founded Prosecute US Crimes Against Humanity Now Campaign http://prosecuteuscrimesagainsthumanitynow.blogspot.com/ featuring a country by country history of US crimes and laws pertaining.

Jay spent eight years as Assistant Conductor of the Vietnam Symphony Orchestra in Hanoi and also toured, with Dan Tai-Son, Tchaikovsky Competition First Prize winner, who practiced in a Hanoi bomb shelter. The orchestra was founded by Ho Chi Minh,and it plays most of its concerts in the Opera House, a diminutive copy of the Paris Opera. In 1945, US ally Ho, from a balcony overlooking the large square and flanked by an American Major and a British Colonel, declared Vietnam independent. Everyone in the orchestra lost family, “killed by the Americans” they would mention simply, with kind Buddhist equanimity. Jay can be reached at: tdmedia2000@yahoo.com. Read other articles by Jay http://dissidentvoice.org/author/jayjanson/Jay Janson, spent eight years as Assistant Conductor of the Vietnam Symphony Orchestra in Hanoi and also toured, including with Dan Tai-son, who practiced in a Hanoi bomb shelter. The orchestra was founded by Ho Chi Minh,and it plays most of its concerts in the Opera House, a diminutive copy of the Paris Opera. In 1945, our ally Ho, from a balcony overlooking the large square and flanked by an American Major and a British Colonel, declared Vietnam independent. Everyone in the orchestra lost family, “killed by the Americans” they would mention simply, with Buddhist un-accusing acceptance. Read other articles by Jay.