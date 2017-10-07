"A dotard's ravings in the hour of death, When the tongue speaks without the sense's guidance." - George William Lovell

User login

Who's online

There are currently 0 users and 35 guests online.

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Find iBrattleboro on:

 Twitter YouTube

Search the Archives

Ye Olde iBrattleboro Archive

Use the pulldown to choose desired number of results.

 

Search the first decade
of iBrattleboro archives
at Archive-It.org
Feb 20, 2003 to Feb 6, 2013

Home » Opinion » Op/Ed

Nobel Peace Prize goes to Anti-Nuclear War Group - So How Should Vermonters React?


By CrisEricson2016 | Fri, October 06 2017

Nobel Peace Prize Goes to Group Opposing Nuclear Weapons New York Times - 3 hours ago, 

 So, how should Vermonters react?  Who could NOT qualify for the Nobel Peace Prize?

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, U.S. Senator Patrick Leahy and U.S. Congressman Peter Welch all were in favor of bringing the F-35 strike fighter jets to Vermont, which are designed to be dual capable to carry nuclear weapons.

Oslo, 6 October 2017 PRESS RELEASE "The Nobel Peace Prize 2017 - Press Release" Nobelprize.org. Did you know that there are currently almost 15,000 nuclear weapons in the world? The International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons, (ICAN), won the Nobel Peace Prize.

https://www.nobelprize.org/nobel_prizes/peace/laureates/2017/press.html

http://www.businessinsider.com/f-35-b-61-nuclear-bomb-sooner-than-expect...

"The F-35 may carry one of the US's most polarizing nuclear weapons sooner than expected." Jan. 12, 2017 ..."The Air Force originally planned to integrate nuclear weapons in the F-35 between 2020-2022, but Air Force Brig. Gen. Scott Pleus told Defensetech.org that “it would definitely be possible,” to hasten the deployment of B-61 nuclear gravity bombs on the F-35 should the need for it arise." ... ..."So while the F-35 may provide a stealthy, sleek new delivery method for nuclear bombs, they may destabilize already fraught relations between the world's two greatest nuclear powers — Russia and the US.

PLEASE RAISE YOUR VOICE IN OPPOSITION TO BASING A FLEET OF F-35 JETS IN VERMONT. Thank you, Cris Ericson
http://www.crisericson.com

»

iBrattleboro Poll

The number of people required for a "good crowd" at a typical Brattleboro event is

Choices