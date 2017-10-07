Nobel Peace Prize goes to Anti-Nuclear War Group - So How Should Vermonters React?

By CrisEricson2016 | Fri, October 06 2017

Nobel Peace Prize Goes to Group Opposing Nuclear Weapons New York Times - 3 hours ago,

So, how should Vermonters react? Who could NOT qualify for the Nobel Peace Prize?

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, U.S. Senator Patrick Leahy and U.S. Congressman Peter Welch all were in favor of bringing the F-35 strike fighter jets to Vermont, which are designed to be dual capable to carry nuclear weapons.

Oslo, 6 October 2017 PRESS RELEASE "The Nobel Peace Prize 2017 - Press Release" Nobelprize.org. Did you know that there are currently almost 15,000 nuclear weapons in the world? The International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons, (ICAN), won the Nobel Peace Prize.

"The F-35 may carry one of the US's most polarizing nuclear weapons sooner than expected." Jan. 12, 2017 ..."The Air Force originally planned to integrate nuclear weapons in the F-35 between 2020-2022, but Air Force Brig. Gen. Scott Pleus told Defensetech.org that “it would definitely be possible,” to hasten the deployment of B-61 nuclear gravity bombs on the F-35 should the need for it arise." ... ..."So while the F-35 may provide a stealthy, sleek new delivery method for nuclear bombs, they may destabilize already fraught relations between the world's two greatest nuclear powers — Russia and the US.

PLEASE RAISE YOUR VOICE IN OPPOSITION TO BASING A FLEET OF F-35 JETS IN VERMONT. Thank you, Cris Ericson

