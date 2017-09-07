Open Container Law?

By ForcedMeTo | Thu, September 07 2017

I'm just wondering if the open container laws pertaining to alcoholic beverages have changed in the state or if our town is just choosing not to enforce them?

It seems there is a tremendous amount of drinking going on in public places, IE busstop by Gouger's, parking garage area, accross from the co-op, stoups in front of the apartments and businesses on Elliot Street.

Generally it doesn't bother me when people drink in public, I did have an encounter with some drunken and drinking folks by the parking garage the other night that was a bit scary though. I don't feel threatened as I am capable of defending myself, but they were behaving in an aggressive maner toward my female companion and I. It started harmless enough, asking for money, then asking for a cigarette, then comenting on her figure, then yelling at us as we walked away refusing money/cigarette requests.

It seems it would be in the best interest of the town to start cracking down on these people drinking in public.

Thoughts and comments? Have any of you had similar experiences?