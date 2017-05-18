Open Letter to Vermont Governor Phil Scott Regarding Marijuana, Which Is A Seed Bearing Plant

By CrisEricson2016 | Tue, May 16 2017

Open Letter to Vermont Governor Phil Scott:

I have not ever searched the internet to explore what religion Governor Phil Scott might believe in; that's none of my business.

However, statistics do show that the majority of Vermonters are Christian. Some are Jewish, some are Muslim, etc. So, what I'm going to look at here is just the Old Testament Holy Bible, and the immediate references to any seed bearing plant in Genesis.

MARIJUANA IS A SEED BEARING PLANT.

(1) The Holy Bible, containing the Old and New Testaments, Translated out of the Original Tongues diligently compared, commonly known as the Authorized King James Version: Genesis, The First Book of Moses, Chapter I, Verse 29: "And God said, Behold, I have given you every herb bearing seed, which is upon the face of all the earth, and every tree, in the which is the fruit of a tree yielding seed; to you it shall be for meat."

(2) The Holy Bible, Confraternity Version, With the pronouncements of Pope Leo XIII and Pope Pius XII on the Study of the Scriptures , The Book of Genesis Chapter I, Verse 29: God also said, "See, I give you every seed bearing plant on the earth and every tree which has seed-bearing fruit to be your food."

(3) New American Standard Bible These publications shall be true to the original Hebrew and Greek. Genesis, The Creation. Chapter 1, Verse 29: "Then God said, "Behold, I have given you every plant yielding seed that is on the surface of all the earth, and every tree which has fruit yielding seed; it shall be food for you."