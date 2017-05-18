Open Letter to Vermont Governor Phil Scott Regarding Marijuana, Which Is A Seed Bearing Plant

Open Letter to Vermont Governor Phil Scott:
I have not ever searched the internet to explore what religion Governor Phil Scott might believe in; that's none of my business.
However, statistics do show that the majority of Vermonters are Christian. Some are Jewish, some are Muslim, etc. So, what I'm going to look at here is just the Old Testament Holy Bible, and the immediate references to any seed bearing plant in Genesis.
MARIJUANA IS A SEED BEARING PLANT.
(1) The Holy Bible, containing the Old and New Testaments, Translated out of the Original Tongues diligently compared, commonly known as the Authorized King James Version: Genesis, The First Book of Moses, Chapter I, Verse 29: "And God said, Behold, I have given you every herb bearing seed, which is upon the face of all the earth, and every tree, in the which is the fruit of a tree yielding seed; to you it shall be for meat."
(2) The Holy Bible, Confraternity Version, With the pronouncements of Pope Leo XIII and Pope Pius XII on the Study of the Scriptures , The Book of Genesis Chapter I, Verse 29: God also said, "See, I give you every seed bearing plant on the earth and every tree which has seed-bearing fruit to be your food."
(3) New American Standard Bible These publications shall be true to the original Hebrew and Greek. Genesis, The Creation. Chapter 1, Verse 29: "Then God said, "Behold, I have given you every plant yielding seed that is on the surface of all the earth, and every tree which has fruit yielding seed; it shall be food for you."
There is a down size to this experiment
Legalized marijuana turns Colorado resort town into homeless magnet
http://fxn.ws/2pWDngN
New Town Slogan: The Marijuana Magnet of the World!
Hmmm...since marijuana is legal throughout the entire state of Colorado why would just this one resort town be over run with marijuana smokers? Colorado is full of resort type towns where the wealthy live and come to vacation - are all the wealthy towns now being traumatized by these marijuana seekers? Do they think that the only place they can get marijuana is in the rich towns? And that crime stat claiming the crime in this particular town is 12% higher than the national average- really? Higher than ..say..Detroit? New York? Chicago? Has it always been higher or is that a new statistic since marijuana was made legal in the state.
I'm not sure that high numbers of people who smoke weed equals an uptake in violent crime....marijuana doesn't generally make anyone violent. It's not like crack cocaine or heroin. I'm not sure we can take this news story at face value - it sounds to me like this wealthy, serene little town has more of "those people" than they'd like and it's easy to blame it on marijuana which was legalized quite awhile ago. And, also, it's from Fox News so....you know...grain of salt and all that.
It's called the law
Marijuana legalization is no more of an experiment anymore than legalized alcohol is.
Anti-marijuana people use the word "experiment" to pretend that legalization of marijuana in the states are in a state of flux.
It's called the law, not an experiment.
Thanks for the obvious foxy conservative viewpoint.
58% of Vermonters are “nonreligious”
According to Gallup’s 2016 Religiosity by State Ranking, 58% of Vermonters are “nonreligious” followed by New Hampshire, at 50% “nonreligious.”
Any Vermonter who uses a biblical justification for legalizing marijuana is woefully out of touch with the majority of people in this state.