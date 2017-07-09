Opioid Policy Compromises Doctor-Patient Relationship

By Vidda | Sat, July 08 2017

I don’t know how many lives will be saved by the official response to the opioid crisis. In the past, government reactions to illegal drugs have been expensive, heavy-handed and ineffective.

Vermont and the nation have never been able to reconcile themselves to the fact that it is normal for people to actually want to use drugs.In the case of opioids, the crackdown is already having collateral damage to patients legitimately in bona-fide need of the relief opioids provide that other pain medicine cannot adequately control. Doctors are more reluctant to prescribe, even censured for prescribing opioids, and patients who really need it are suffering because of the few who abuse the dispensing and usage.

When you factor in the insidious pushers in corporate Big Pharma who abuse distribution because of the almighty quest for profitability, people suffer and die who are outside of the range of legitimate patient need.

The problem is that the doctor-patient relationship suffers because officialdom throws a blanket of severe measures over both the legitimate and illegitimate uses of oipiods. Patient-by-patient, officialdom is no match with doctors who are trained to do their job. And, the weight of consideration should fall to doctors, not officials.

The challenge is to separate the opioid abuse regulations from the doctor-patient relationship so that doctors and their patients can know the opioid prescriptions will match the needs of the patients.

Last but not least, decriminalize all opioid personal use and possession so that opioid use, not as prescribed by doctors or on the black market, will be treated solely as a medical problem, not criminal.

Vidda Crochetta

Also published: www.commonsnews.org/site/assets/PDF/COMM-0415.pdf