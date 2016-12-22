Robert Woodward Executed in Brattleboro: A Tale of Seven Bullets and a Dead Man

By Namaya | Tue, December 13 2016

The Ballad of Woody:

A tale of Seven Bullets and a Dead Man In Brattleboro

Robert Woodward (1964- 2001)

executed in Brattleboro, Vermont at the

All Souls Church

Prelude

When a man dies, does his truth die with him?

What truth did Robert Woodward offer us?

When shameful deeds are done in our name:

are we responsible to make amends?

What is our shame as citizens in the death

Of Robert

Woodward?

His killers, Terrance Parker and Marshall Holbrook:

When will

they atone for murder?

1.

Most times our boys do fine

Walking that thin blue line.

Swagger, strut, cocky walk.

Most of the time, it just talk.

Except one December morn’

The peace shredded ‘n torn.

A call from All Souls Church said,

Guy in the church with a knife

threatening to kill himself.

Send over a plain clothes cop.

He says, The government

is out to get him!

2.

Strange cat, this Woodward guy.

Robert, always asking, “why?”

Believed in kindness and love;

and in the grace of angels above.

Lived by the virtues of simplicity.

His life was about care & charity.

Hurt no one helped everyone.

A true friend and a good son.

What failed on December morn’?

From the blood, what truth born?

3.

Woody drove his car to church

and sanctuary left in the lurch.

What possessed him that day?

Why choose this as a final play?

Mumbling with tears and pain.

His blood would be our stain.

Quaking! Pen knife in hand.

Many in fear of his demands.

Please save me!

Give me sanctuary!

Please, help me.”

But why, why was he in fear?

Did he know death was near?

Don’t call the cops, they’ll kill me!

Woody pleaded.

A few brave souls rose to aid,

Italia & others helped & stayed.

Woody quietly put his knife away,

in gratitude others began to pray.

The Angel of Death stepped back,

and shed his robes to easily relax.

Suddenly, our boys in blue bust in.

and all hell about to be resoundin’!

4.

With their conclusions forgone

3 cops stormed in, guns drawn.

Woody freaked out at the guns,

but he knew that he was the one.

He took his penknife out again

held it to his tearing eye and said,

If you come near me, I’ll kill myself.

Scenes of a murder much disputed

but this ballad cannot be refuted.

Woody was trembling with fear,

as he knew the end was so near.

Drop the knife! shouted the cop.

Some say it was a distance of 12 feet,

others say the killing was at 10 feet.

Readers, let’s consider this scene:

Scared man, maybe even manic,

holding a pen knife to his eye

threatening to kill only himself.

Would you have calmed him down

or would you haven shot him dead?

Holbrook and Parker six bullets they shot,

third cop’s temper wasn’t boiling so hot,

he holstered his gun, but the damage done.

Woody fell bleeding and just about gone --

for a sure killin’ they shot him once more

while still bleeding to death on the floor

handcuffed like a beaten dog on a chain.

Would heaven cry at this shame and pain?

A doc on hand to staunch the bleeding,

We can save this man! Please.

Cops refused and ignored her pleadings.

Get away, he’s too dangerous!

Woodward’s pitifull last words were,

I’m sorry. I’m sorry.

Death should end a ballad, but not this one;

as the web of lies and deceits soon spun.

5.

Sorrel, Davis, even Governor Dean

dismissed clues at the crime scene

that said our cops shot too quick,

forget the mace or even billy-stick,

fast to hide behind a web of lies,

truth dressed in shameful disguise.

Chief Martin quick to say,

Cops acted right!

Truth hidden further from sight.

Eyewitnesses account all agree

Woody’s fear was plain to see

but Polly Wilson said,

He never threatened anyone but himself.

Norman Hunt,

He was only asking for help.

In short, our cops got off scot-free

and Holbrook headed south to flee.

Never a trial or honor restored,

scales of justices were ignored

Parker on payroll carrying a gun,

from moral judgment he can’t run

Recently reported to have said,

I love to shoot guns.

4.

When a man dies, does his truth die with him?

What truth did Robert Woodward offer us?