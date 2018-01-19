Sh**holery

By tomaidh | Fri, January 19 2018

It seems we've always needed “shitholes” (Perhaps to placate lower-class whites by boosting their egos?)

Back in 1848 when my ancestors migrated, Ireland was the shithole. The Irish weren't considered “white”. They were relegated to the most difficult and dangerous jobs like building the railroads because they were expendable.

A few years later, as the Irish rose in society, Poland became the shithole. Subsequently, Italy replaced Poland.

We don't even think of that anymore as the Irish, Poles and Italians hold significant positions in our society today.(Think Kennedys, Bidens, Cuomos.)

It was bigotry then and it's a gelatinous orange pustule of bloviating bigotry today. (Words courtesy of Greg Palast).

There aren't sufficient words in English to express my distain for Trump and my fears for the enormous damage he's doing to our beloved country.