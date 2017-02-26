"You are only young once, but you can stay immature indefinitely" - Ogden Nash

User login

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Find iBrattleboro on:

 Twitter YouTube

Authentically Local

Search the Archives

Ye Olde iBrattleboro Archive

Use the pulldown to choose desired number of results.

 

Search the first decade
of iBrattleboro archives
at Archive-It.org
Feb 20, 2003 to Feb 6, 2013

Home » Opinion » Op/Ed

Them or Us - The Malice of Sexual Orientation


By Vidda | Sat, February 25 2017

In the struggle for sexual identity bisexual people disappeared behind the battle lines drawn between the straights and the gays. One of the worst things to happen to modern sexual freedom was the misappropriation of bisexual people under the umbrella group of the gay, lesbian and queer liberation movement.By incorporating bisexuals as one of them, the LGBTQ group planted bisexuals squarely on one side of the dichotomous “them against us” syndrome. Moreover, when the foundational “gay” umbrella group evolved, it unfairly denied bisexuals, intentional or not, their own liberation from social inequality and injustice.

Dichotomous thinking, also known as black or white thinking, is a symptom of many mental illnesses, including borderline personality disorder” (BPD). If you have BPD and dichotomous thinking is a struggle for you, you may see only the extremes of things, never the middle. The wall between straights and gays is a battle of extremes that can never be won.

However, can you imagine the effect that social equality of sexual attraction to both genders would have on the consciousness of human coexistence?

Bisexual people have something that straights and the gays can never have. They offer the best chance for profoundly different people to live in harmony. The wall of separation that divides same-sex and opposite-sex orientations would crumble.

Bisexuals are one of a kind. No other group of people on earth bridges the love of humanity like all omnisexuals do. And, therefore, no other sexual classification can innately unify the human race to live in harmony despite different ideologies or interests.

Rearing our young to understand and accept without malice, the joy of the love and affection between both genders would change the world like it has never known before. The “gay” revolution would pale in comparison.

Vidda Crochetta

»

Comments | 1

Comment viewing options

Select your preferred way to display the comments and click "Save settings" to activate your changes.
Submitted by Vidda on February 26, 2017 - 2:03pm. #

"Teach the children well"

This article was published in the Bennington Banner January 28, 2017 .
http://www.benningtonbanner.com/stories/black-and-white-thinking-a-probl...?

I submitted it to Bennington because they have a population of 16,000 with 35% of them under 24 years old. And, a median age of 38.

My message is directed to anyone interested in the topic, but it’s young people where my op-ed might resonate with more. Hopefully, now that Brattleboro has the college on Main Street our youth population will grow.

 

iBrattleboro Poll

Brattleboro's most notable landmark is

Choices