Trump Is Not An Accident

By tomaidh | Tue, December 05 2017

There is no such thing as an accident. Nothing in this Universe occurs haphazardly. There is no chance, no providence, and nothing ever just happens. What is, is, and what happens, happens, because of the need to balance out the repercussions from the attitudes and emotions of fragment-entities, put into a creative mode through their thoughts, words, and deeds.

Essene Saying

In politics, nothing happens by accident. If it happens, you can bet it was planned that way.

Franklin D. Roosevelt

World events do not occur by accident. They are made to happen, whether it is to do with national issues or commerce; most of them are staged and managed by those who hold the purse strings.

Denis Healey (Former British Secretary of Defense)

Disaster is a better word. I feel something sinister is going on.

Bernie says it better than I in his "Mark My Words" speech:

I believe that historians will look back at the early morning hours of Dec. 2, 2017, and conclude that it was

one of the great acts of thievery in the history of the United States.

Let me be very clear about what is happening here. It is an extraordinarily cynical "two-step" process. First, Republicans are looting the Treasury. They are stealing trillions of dollars from the American people in order to give huge tax breaks to billionaires and large corporations. Second, as their tax breaks increase the deficit by $1.4 trillion, they will come back and, in the name of "deficit reduction," propose major cuts to Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, education, nutrition, affordable housing and other programs desperately needed by the shrinking middle class.

This is class warfare, led by the Koch brothers and other wealthy Republican campaign contributors. More for the rich. Less for working families.